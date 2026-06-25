Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

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Ellis Weiner's avatar
Ellis Weiner
16h

PS, Readers--The original version of this newsletter had a few missing words. This has been remedied, because WE CARE, okay? Although we're not going to say "we regret the inconvenience," because come on.

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Dina's avatar
Dina
18h

<<Also, if you’re like us, you read these stories and you think, often in so many words, “GOOD. LET ‘EM ALL DROP DEAD.” Or, if you’re in a somewhat more reflective mood, you might think, “Okay, wait. Don’t let them all drop dead. Rather, let some of them first infect their friends, loved ones, and like-minded colleagues, that they, too, may, in the fulness of time, drop dead.” And then you—or, at least we—think, “IT’S CALLED NATURAL SELECTION, BITCHEZ.”>>

Bravo! Let 'em catch their preventable diseases, drink their raw milk, shove crystals up their asses and use ivermectin, fenbendazole, and their 11 secret herbs and spices to cure their cancers. I honestly don't care anymore and if they take their like-minded buddies with them, you're not gonna see me complaining. I've become kind of a bitch that way.

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