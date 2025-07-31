As we were staring at the blank white Word page on the monitor and seeking inspiration and fighting despair, we learned t hat the Senate had just confirmed a ghoul named Emil Bove (III!) to the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Who?

Bove (pr. “BOW-vee”) was—is—one of Trump’s personal attorneys. His experience as a judge consists of not having any. His reputation for personal rectitude and integrity is the opposite of impeccable, which is to say, majorly peccable. As for the respect of his peers, put it this way, which is how the always-droll Marcie Jones at Wonkette put it when reporting on his confirmation:

And two weeks ago more than 900 (900! Nine hundred! Nine zero zero!) former DOJ lawyers sent a letter to Chuck Grassley pointing out Bove’s lack of impartiality, ethics, and the balls-out hypocrisy of him witch-hunting people in the DOJ who prosecuted January 6 rioters, though Bove himself had prosecuted January 6 rioters when he was at the DOJ. And as the lawyers’ letter pointed out, Bove himself did not even deny telling prosecutors to say “fuck you” to courts: “Questioned repeatedly over whether he told DOJ attorneys to consider saying ‘fuck you’ to courts, he mustered only an ‘I don’t recall.’”

He is, in short, a hack, hurriedly confirmed by a majority of Republican Senators (who themselves are hacks) after they ignored testimony from one whistleblower and refused to hear evidence from two (2) more about Bove’s unfitness. This of course will be bad for the Third Circuit, which, as Jones points out, “presides over Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and, for some weird reason, the Virgin Islands.” Could it get any worse? It’s Trump’s America! Of course it could!

It is beyond imaginable—it’s dollars to doughnuts, whatever that means anymore, since doughnuts are worth much more than dollars—that aging all-star SCOTUS dickheads Samuel Alito or Clarence Thomas could, in year or so, retire. Trump could very well nominate Bove to fill the vacancy. Yes, an openly corrupt (and perjurious) shithead, with the face and name of a Batman villain, and who looks like the love child of Nosferatu and Lurch from the Addams Family, in his early forties, could get a lifetime seat on the Supreme Fucking Court, as it henceforth shall be known.

Absurd? Farcical? Unthinkable? You must be new here. Remember Harriet Miers? George W. nominated her to replace Sandra Day O’Connor and everyone, from liberal to conservative, freaked out. She had tons more experience than Bove as a judge, but she withdrew her nomination. (Guess who replaced her and won the job. Go on, give it a shot. Sam Alito! Come back, Harriet, all is forgiven!)

So there’s that. Then there’s this: On July 29, EPA head Lee Zeldin announced that the agency would…well, read it here, and see if you can guess where this text originated:

At an auto dealership in Indiana, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin released the agency’s proposal to rescind the 2009 Endangerment Finding, which has been used to justify over $1 trillion in regulations, including the Biden-Harris Administration’s electric vehicle (EV) mandate. If finalized, the proposal would repeal all resulting greenhouse gas emissions regulations for motor vehicles and engines, thereby reinstating consumer choice and giving Americans the ability to purchase a safe and affordable car for their family while decreasing the cost of living on all products that trucks deliver.

What is the source of the above extract? Why, the EPA itself! That must be why it doesn’t say, “Rescinding this finding will re-open the door to the use of fossil-fuel-burning automobile engines, further filling the atmosphere with greenhouse gases and exacerbating the already-dangerous effects of climate change. Republicans are promoting legislation to limit ‘chem-trails’ and weather manipulation, which are the fantasies of hysterical morons, but are ignoring global warming, record-high ocean temperatures, melting glaciers, sea-level rise, beach erosion, and drastically more powerful super-storms. This new EPA policy, Administrator Zeldin did not add, will increase these outcomes.”

It's shocking to read blatant pro-death, anti-science, pseudo-pro-family propaganda on a government web site. At least at first. We’re sure we’ll get used to it. Meanwhile, what’s remarkable is that, in a somewhat careless flicker of honesty, it actually uses the phrase “greenhouse gas emissions.” Presumably the person who allowed that woke phrase will be found, seized, and deported to Sudan. (Which will be just as well. “…by decreasing the cost of living on all products that trucks deliver” is an illiterate phrase which, on its own, should earn the author a one-way ticket to an African hellhole.)

What it all adds up to—and we wanted you to hear this from us—is that, in many cases, the bad guys are winning. Their victories may not last forever, and the times they lose are mainly, these days, in court cases, which = boring. And, of course, all eyes turn to the dead, disgraced Jeffrey Epstein, as men and women of good will join in fervent prayer that this scummiest of scumbags hastens the fall, if not the actual demise, of Donald Trump. (Just, dear God, don’t let him turn out to be another Merrick Garland or Robert Mueller, i.e., a harbinger of hope who turns into a big fat disappointment.)

But with the Boves and the Zeldins (not to mention the JD Vances, the Linda McMahons, the Marco Rubios, the Karoline Leavitts, and the rest of Sauron’s shock troops) getting their way…well, in the words of King Arthur in the song “Camelot,” “it gives a person pause.”

For thirty-four weeks we’ve been writing about the various ways one can describe the US as Splitsville, i.e., a single geo-political entity harboring two or more different “nations.” Well, with the news this week (and the week is barely half over) we are put in mind of the most basic dichotomy there is: Part of the US is populated with decent people, and the other part with …what’s the adjective? Indecent? Bad? Evil? Somewhere in the Venn diagram intersection of those.

What do we mean by “decent”? How about this: living your life in such a way that you don’t victimize others in pursuit of what you want. Is that too much to ask? For tens of millions, it looks like it is. It’s clearly too much to ask of the thieves, sociopaths, opportunists, bigots, and mediocrities of the Trump administration and the Republican Party. But it also seems beyond the reach of the MAGA hordes, for whom politics is weaponized resentment and who, in the classic formulation, would burn their own house down if it made the liberal who lives next door cough. (They may get their chance. Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill will give a lot of liberals emphysema but will incinerate a lot of MAGA houses.)

This is not to say that all Democrats are perfect and all Republicans are monsters. Rather, it is to say that no Democrat is perfect, and all Republicans are monsters.

Now, before you go and get all ma-toor on us, and say, “Oh, that’s much too reductive” or “Isn’t that a little simplistic?” we’re going to pre-empt those objections and say: Ordinarily, yes. In normal times, when the people one disagreed with had some basic sense of shame, respect for law, an ability to acknowledge the difference between truth and lies, and a non-psychopath’s potential for empathy, one could grant that no person was either all good or all bad, and no issue was either black or white. (Well, almost no issue. Some issues, like civil rights, were literally and figuratively black and white.) When both sides acknowledged the existence of a middle ground, it was legitimate to demand that problems be dealt with there.

Not anymore. These are post-ordinary times. Life in the public sphere—including government, business, media, art and entertainment, culture—has been fundamentally corrupted, and some large part of the population is either too greedy to object to it, too complacent to notice it, or too stupid to understand it.

This is not to say that anyone who is bullied or intimidated by the Trump administration, and who gives in to it, is evil. Co-operating under coercion is one thing. Perpetrating or cheering the coercion is another.

It’s grim, yes, but it’s not entirely grim. The triumph of shitheads like Bove and Zeldin is enraging and disgusting, but it is quite possible that it’s only temporary. The servants of evil can be vicious, but usually—like any schoolyard bully--they’re not very smart. They all live in fear of the strong man, and these days the strong man isn’t looking all that strong. When Trump dies (soon, please), the only thing more fascinating than the in-fighting that will occur among his acolytes to see who will seize the throne, will be whatever lunatic cult-y post-QAnon weirdness MAGA will dream up.

So hang in there. Keep your hands to yourself. Eat your peas. Buy The Split. And be decent.

