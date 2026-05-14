Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

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Kenneth Dombrowski's avatar
Kenneth Dombrowski
2d

I keep coming back to the idea that these are the creeps who wanted us to think of them as the new rock stars in the 90s-early 00s. It took 25-30 years and several failures but they've built systems that starve most musicians out of the music industry, and they've built systems that replace creativity with robotic mediocrity trained on stolen IP.

As a programmer with nearly 30 years experience, who came up in the Linux/Free Software scene, the entire VC business model of pumping and dumping cloud service based companies into the hands of a few monopolies is super depressing to me, given the promise we once dreamed of, especially when I see leftist nonprofits, labor unions and the like trusting their data to, and depending on those platforms

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DrBDH's avatar
DrBDH
1d

The Theory of Reversion to Adolescent Wanking (which I just made up) explains that some men, rich or poor, straight or gay, young or old, realize that the greatest fear of any high schooler, that nobody likes them and everyone is laughing at them behind their back, is indeed true and in response they create elaborate and absurd fantasies in which they are the hero standing in the way of the terrible demon, or the irresistible male to whom all others are drawn inevitably, or there is a place beyond this disappointing world that will be their future kingdom, or they will control a virtual army of digital minions or, in Jeff Bezos’ case, they will achieve alpha male status by mating with a real live blow-up sex doll.

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