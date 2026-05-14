Q: What is it about having a lot of money that fucks people up so much?

A: Not everyone, no. We can think of various people who have a lot of money and who don’t seem to be fucked up, e.g., Warren Buffet, Mackenzie Scott (Jeff Bezos’s ex), Taylor Swift. And yet, clearly, there are people who have a lot of money and who seem to be mucho fucked up, if not actually crazy. Name three? Sure: Peter Thiel, Marc Andreeson, Elon Musk.

Thiel not only believes in the antichrist—itself dispositive proof of krazeeness—but thinks it could be Greta Thunberg. We were going to say, “Yes, that Greta Thunberg—the climate activist.” But it needn’t be her. It could be some random Greta Thunberg who teaches third grade in Oslo, Minnesota. The point is, to believe that anyone named Greta Thunberg or anyone else, is the antichrist, is definitive proof of being, not only crazy, but nuts.

Andreeson, who in the good old days helped invent Netscape, has published, in “The Techno-Optimist Manifesto,” this:

We believe in market discipline. The market naturally disciplines – the seller either learns and changes when the buyer fails to show, or exits the market. When market discipline is absent, there is no limit to how crazy things can get. The motto of every monopoly and cartel, every centralized institution not subject to market discipline: “We don’t care, because we don’t have to.” Markets prevent monopolies and cartels.

This isn’t, in and of itself, crazy. It is, however, either stupid (which he isn’t) or deeply disingenuous. Saying that markets prevent monopolies is like saying that criminal gangs prevent crime because they kill each other. The only thing that prevents (or unwinds) monopolies are government anti-trust actions. Just, if you’re old enough to recognize the reference, ask AT&T.

The disingenousness (which spellcheck thinks isn’t a word, but fuck you, spellcheck) never stops. Behold:

We believe Andy Warhol was right when he said, “What’s great about this country is America started the tradition where the richest consumers buy essentially the same things as the poorest. You can be watching TV and see Coca-Cola, and you can know that the President drinks Coke, Liz Taylor drinks Coke, and just think, you can drink Coke, too. A Coke is a Coke and no amount of money can get you a better Coke than the one the bum on the corner is drinking. All the Cokes are the same and all the Cokes are good.” Same for the browser, the smartphone, the chatbot.

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Celebrate With The Split

Does anyone within the sound of our voice believe this holds true about health care, education, or housing? It’s true that Donald Trump only cares about Cokes and his smartphone, but, then, he’s crazy. When Marc Andreeson (net worth: between 1.5 and 2.5 billion dollars) buys five-bucks-a-gallon gas, is he having the same experience as that of the poorest consumers (net worth: don’t ask) when they do the same?

The manifesto goes on like this, at length, in blithe (if not sadistic) indifference to reality. But maybe it’s wrong to regard it as a good-faith effort to convey the truth. Maybe. like its precursor manifesti, it’s meant more as an incantation, or like the opening song in a James Bond movie: overwrought, melodramatic, luridly unrealistic, hypnotic if you’re susceptible.

Thus, Filippo Tommaso Marinetti’s 1909 The Futurist Manifesto: “We affirm that the world’s magnificence has been enriched by a new beauty: the beauty of speed. A racing car whose hood is adorned with great pipes, like serpents of explosive breath—a roaring car that seems to ride on grapeshot is more beautiful than the Victory of Samothrace.”

Marc Andreeson’s 2025 The Techno-Optimist Manifesto: “We believe in the romance of technology, of industry. The eros of the train, the car, the electric light, the skyscraper. And the microchip, the neural network, the rocket, the split atom.”

(Fun Fact: Marinetti is cited as one of Techno-Optimism’s “patron saints.”)

“Eros”? Really? Still, okay. A fellow, or a movement, can dream.

Then again, the Futurists became fascists—to which Andreeson would probably respond, “Yeah? So?” Andreeson, Thiel, and their fellow billionaire tech bros start out cheering for the authoritarian lawlessness of Trumpism and get more right-wing from there. Why? Because they construe any concern for the collective—labor unions, the environment, democracy, the society of which they pretend they’re not a part but by which they’d like to be regarded as heroes—as impinging on their sacred, huffy-adolescent self-image as individualists. They disdain much about government—its “burdensome” regulations, its tedious “oversight”—but not its intellectual property laws or its lucrative contracts.

Which brings us to Elon Musk.

The world’s richest man recently had a bad week. As documented by the excellent Dean Blundell, we learn:

French prosecutors are investigating his possible “complicity in possessing and distributing child sexual abuse images on the platform, dissemination of non-consensual sexually explicit deepfakes, denial of crimes against humanity, and unlawful collection of personal data.”

Shivon Zilis, a Neuralink executive who has had four (4) children with Musk via IVF, testified (for the plaintiff) in the trial in which Musk is suing OpenAI and Sam Altman for violating the agreement they had to make OpenAI a non-profit. Zilis’s testimony in cross-examination seemed to demolish many of Musk’s arguments.

Sunday night (as, per Blundell, “his stock is wobbling. His AI is generating Holocaust denial and synthetic child abuse material. His audience is fleeing X. His own mother’s account is reportedly being run by a ghostwriter who once referred to her in the third person.”) he goes on X and posts, “Bitches, Money, No taxes, Party.”

We have no idea what this means. Maybe it’s a campaign slogan he plans to use if he tries to run for President.

A few hours later he takes it down, and posts a tweet about his mom.

Blundell:

The world is watching the richest man in human history have an open-air psychological breakdown across the world’s most-trafficked social media platform — which he owns — while a sovereign European nation prepares criminal charges against him for, among other things, complicity in child sexual abuse. While his own children’s mother dismantles his vanity lawsuit on the witness stand. While Tesla loses market share, X bleeds advertisers, Grok denies the Holocaust, and his SpaceX rocket keeps blowing up.

Maybe. The thing is, all of Musk’s tweets on X have the wet-noodle impact of a semi-bright teenager, stoned, trying to be clever online. Someone on X will post “THE JEWS AND THE LIZARD PEOPLE ARE IN CAHOOTS” and Musk will re-tweet it with, “Very true.”

What do these three very rich idiots have in common that Buffet, Scott, and Swift do not? Could it be that they’re seeking to use their wealth to influence our government, promote alternatives to democracy itself, and otherwise self-servingly, adolescently, warp the universe? Paul Krugman writes:

At this point, however, it’s clear that we are not experiencing a mere replay of the reign of the robber barons. We are living through something much worse. The tech bros make the “malefactors of great wealth” called out by Theodore Roosevelt look benign by comparison.

At least the robber barons had, if nothing else, the elitist sense of noblesse oblige to prompt them to create institutions that could benefit society at large: universities, libraries, museums, etc. Krugman:

Tellingly, unlike the robber barons of yore, many modern plutocrats show little sense of gratitude for their good fortune, little inclination to give back to society by devoting a significant part of their wealth to good works. Forbes reports that Elon Musk and Peter Thiel have devoted almost none of their wealth to philanthropy, while Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos are only slightly better.

(Although, in Zuck’s defense, he is proceeding with the creation of a cattle ranch on the island of Kauai where, per NBC news, “He said he is raising wagyu and angus cattle that will be ‘eating macadamia meal and drinking beer that we grow and produce here on the ranch.’”)

Thiel, having successfully promoted the soulless JD Vance, gives stern lectures about a preposterous pseudo-villain that barely exists even in the Bible. Musk, having destroyed USAID, which led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands, wants to colonize Mars. Andreeson fancies himself a philosopher. Zuckerberg is growing macadamia nuts and brewing beer to feed cattle. Sergey Brin (co-founder of Google; no. 3 on Forbes’ billionaire list) flees Kommunist Kalifornia and its wealth tax to live in Nevada and shifts his politics from liberal to Trumpian. Does this reflect the influence of his pro-Trump, um, influencer girlfriend? Who knows? Take it away, NY Post:

In a statement to the Times, Brin said: “I fled socialism with my family in 1979 and know the devastating, oppressive society it created in the Soviet Union. I don’t want California to end up in the same place.”

Translation: “I don’t want California to end up in the same place so, rather than use my unimaginable wealth to campaign for freedom, the rule of law, and justice for all citizens, I left the state and now support a lawless, authoritarian, proto-fascist madman.”

As to the answer to our original question, it’s not that vast wealth fucks people up. All of us have the capacity both to be decent and to be fucked-up. Wealth, like adversity, doesn’t create character. It reveals it. Peter Thiel and Elon Musk both grew up in white supremacist/apartheid South Africa. Now one wants to exit the (pluralist, democratic) society that made him rich and, via “seasteading” or in a “network state,” live in a richy-rich post-democracy enclave, while the other wants to reduce (or eliminate) “entitlements,” immiserating millions, so the US “doesn’t go bankrupt”; he also wants to relocate to Mars.

These people could do literally incalculable good by devoting a mere fraction of the fortunes that they and their descendants will never spend to any aspect of human endeavor: science, art, medicine, hunger, world peace, climate change mitigation, you name it. All that, while still living in the kind of luxury that would make Andrew Carnegie jealous.

Instead, they piddle around with hobbies, acquire giant yachts, destroy newspapers and tv news divisions, and seek mainly just to make more money.

In 2014, when Ebola broke out in West Africa, Paul Allen, the co-founder of Microsoft, wrote a check for $15 million to an NGO that sent technicians out to wire up the wilds of Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Liberia, and then sent Ph.D.’s into the field with MS tablets to interview the local populace. The campaign wasn’t entirely selfless; America didn’t lift a finger until an infected Liberian arrived in Dallas, and he and two nurses tending to him died. Still, Allen’s brisk act of philanthropy worked. They found Patient Zero—a child in a remote village—and the source of the disease.

Today’s hyper-wealthy can’t be bothered. Instead, they display a sort of sociopathic unawareness of or indifference to the idea of enlightened self-interest. Despite the lessons of history, they think it’s good and patriotic for them to rake in as much money as they can, to rig the economy, to rig the government, to do everything possible to stuff their pockets while the stuffing is good. History teaches that they and/or their children will end up on the (metaphorical) guillotine if things continue at this rate. They don’t care—either that, or they don’t know history.

Think about who these people are. They’re not industrialists and they’re not even businessmen. They’re technologists, which is to say, former (current?) nerds. Maybe they couldn’t get the chicks (or, in Thiel’s case, the studs) in high school. (Facebook, after all, began as a way to rate the “hotness” of women at Harvard.) Now, with their pockets stuffed, they’re exacting their revenge on the rest of us: “Who’s on top now?!” It’s sick (in the classic sense of the word); the country—the world, even—is in this moment essentially owned by a cadre of twisted, fabulously rich nerds.

And so we’re left with another version of Splitsville, our term denoting a single geo-political entity harboring two or more distinct “nations.” In the one are the tech bros, and their hundreds of billions—trillions!—of dollars and their beer-fed cattle. In the other is everybody else. Oh but don’t worry: in the aggregate, we have more money than they do. For the moment.

Watch Us Ridicule Thiel and Musk

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