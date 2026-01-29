Wonkette's THE SPLIT



Of course they can't imagine going out of your way to do anything for people you don't know, they look at homeless vets with a sign and think another scammer, they don't see someone that risked their life and their sanity for our freedom and only came home with one. They see a single mom with three kids using food stamps and think oh she's so lazy, they don't think there a woman holding it together for her family after their father died and left them piles of medical debt. They can't see the less fortunate because they have been conditioned to think everyone but them is getting a handout and they are the ones that really deserve the help. They don't see that the people they should really be upset with are the ones with billions because they have been fed lies from the oligarchy since Reagan.

In addition to this pithy newsletter, thank you for performing a public service in alerting us to it being National Corn Chip Day (pause while I get one to hold nearby while writing this).

And I still think we need to cut the Maga people loose to leave to their own devices, just like anything stuck on one's shoe that is dragging us down, forming the long-needed Blue SA.

