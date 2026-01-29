While Donald Trump is busy arranging for his farcical Board of Peas to award him its not-all-that-coveted Peas Prize, we’ll be lobbying the actual Nobel Committee to award the real Nobel Peace Prize to the Citizens of Minneapolis, Minnesota. (And we’re not the only ones. But just remember that we wrote this the day before this hit our inbox.)

It isn’t often—it’s almost never—that we find someone or something to be inspirational. But you’d have to have a heart of stone—or, alternatively, like Trump and his followers, a brain of vanilla pudding—not to be awestruck with admiration for that crowd.

It brings to mind a possibly apocryphal quote from some British chap describing his experience at the front at the Battle of the Somme in World War I. (Or maybe it was at Dunkirk in WWII. Or some other wartime event. No one can definitively say.) When asked what it was like, his response (purportedly) was, “My dear—the noise. And the people.”

When we invoke this, we mean it in a good way. The noise—the whistles, the drums, the shouting! And the people: Tens of thousands of them, braving wind chills of tens of thousands of degrees (F) below zero. But perhaps above all, the restraint! Watching these thugs brutalize innocent citizens (let alone murder two of them), tear gas cars full of children, pepper-spray someone just for standing there—it can’t have been easy to resist the urge to physically counter-attack.

But, of course, that’s exactly what ICE, and their mistress, Ilse the She-Wolf of the SS Kristie Noem, and her boss, The Failing Donald Trump, want. ICE wants a riot so its lamebrain fatso Call of Duty cosplay assholes can inflict their murderous fantasies on liberals, people of color, and—especially—women. Noem wants a riot because Trump does. And Trump wants a riot so he can invoke the Insurrection Act and send the US military into blue cities. (Or so he has been encouraged to think by obvious sociopath and frothing servant of e-vil Stephen Miller. It goes without saying that such a move would blow up in Trump’s deeply-spackled face, because a) everything he does blows up in his face, and b) decent Americans—and maybe even some Republicans—wouldn’t stand for it.)

We’re not the only ones cheering for the Minneapolitans, or whatever the noun is. Paul Krugman, in his Wednesday Substack, is also rapt with admiration:

However, MAGA has clearly been shocked by the way the people of Minnesota responded. Rather than rolling over in submission, ordinary citizens quickly organized highly effective resistance. Although they haven’t stopped ICE’s reign of terror, they have thrown a lot of sand in its gears.

They have also shown remarkable courage and selflessness. A week before Alex Pretti was executed at the hands of ICE, he suffered a broken rib in another protest. And he died trying to protect an innocent woman who was being brutalized. Nor was he alone in his courage and selflessness. As you watch the video of his murder, listen to all the whistles blowing, look at all the people who continued to film after multiple shots were fired.

Krugman titles this newsletter “Minnesota is the Beginning of an American Color Revolution,” reminding us that “a ‘color revolution’ is a widely used term for the nonviolent uprisings that overthrew some of the autocratic regimes that emerged after the collapse of the Soviet Union.” Yes, it’s come to this: The US has an autocratic regime, and it is up to “ordinary people” to overthrow it. It is not too much to say that the peeps of MPLS are showing us how.

We want to talk about that word he just used—“selflessness”—but first: It must be said that whatever anti-ICE and anti-CBP success the people of Minnesota have achieved has at least in part been bought with the lives of two people. (And those names! She was Good and he was Pretti.) Their fates were influential, not because they were white, and not even because they were killed. It’s because—like George Floyd—they were killed in public, on video. Prior to Good’s death, numerous Latinos, regardless of their legal status, had been swept up by ICE and consigned to concentration camps where, presumably, some of them died. Their deaths are every bit as outrageous and tragic as Good’s and Pretti’s, but we didn’t see them.

In the case of Good and Pretti, we can’t un-see them. It’s one more example of why Trump is Wylie Coyote in human (barely) form. He wanted to goad a blue city into violence, so he could justify a brutal crackdown. Instead, it’s his goons who have been goaded into violence, providing viral content the whole world finds repulsive. Result: Gregory “Li’l Himmler” Bovino is out, Noem and Miller are at each other’s throats, and Senate Democrats are actually thinking about doing the right thing.

Krugman notes that the orc army we call MAGA must find all this bewildering:

Trumpists insist that the thousands of ordinary people opposing ICE in Minneapolis are all, as Trump has said, “paid professional agitators”. They must know how absurd their claim is. Yet behind the absurdity lies a genuine sense of bafflement. MAGA can’t understand the willingness of so many people to endure so much hardship and run so many risks out of a sense of civic duty and care for their fellow man. Surely, they think, there must be hidden paymasters and puppet masters coordinating the anti-ICE resistance.

We’re not so sure they know how absurd their claim is, since the ability to recognize the absurd relies on a solid grounding in reality. These are Trump fans we’re talking about: their relation to reality consists of they don’t got any. Still, we take his point. They must be mystified at the very idea that someone would do something inconvenient, let alone dangerous, for a total stranger. Didn’t Jesus warn those good Christians about that? Something like, “Don’t do anything for a stranger and be thou not a chump”? What’s even the point of having a self if it’s supposedly so praiseworthy to be selfless?

God knows that’s Trump’s modus vivendi. Trump would no sooner lift a finger to help a stranger than he would appear in public without his poofy hairdo. No wonder he sees somebody doing something for the common good and accuses them of being paid; those are the only circumstances in which he does anything for anyone. (Trump, you will recall, characterized the soldiers killed in World War I as “suckers” and “losers.”) So it’s not very surprising that the suckers and losers who still admire him would feel the same.

We don’t mean to suggest that Minnesota has “won” and ICE has “lost.” The goon squads are still there, and now others are infecting Maine. There will be more illegal seizures and kidnappings, more brutality, more deaths of decent people, more lies from the government, more cowardice and complicity from Republicans, more wishy-washy half-measures from Democrats. But there will also be more displays of courage, guts, compassion, and selflessness from citizens, not only in the Twin Cities but all over the fucking place, thanks to the Minneapolis example.

Of course, in the midst of all this, there are still millions of people who think Trump is the bee’s knees and is doing a great job. They see masked thugs gang-tackling teenagers and think, “This is good.” They see some tubby assholes in discount fake-military duds shooting a guy on the ground ten times and think, “He asked for it.” They see enormous crowds of people protesting the most vile kind of state-sanctioned violence and think, “Who’s paying them?”

Which brings us, as usual, to a new iteration of Splitsville, our term of art for a single geo-political entity harboring two or more distinct “nations.” Trump, the people who work for him, the MAGA faithful, and the Republican Party—anyone, that is, who has witnessed the depredations of the past year and has not been sickened by it and demanded its abolition—are one such “nation.” They’re the nation of the morally blind, the ethically tone-deaf, and, in some many cases, the embodiment of evil. They can’t understand why someone would do something unpleasant or risky on behalf of a stranger, especially if they’re not getting paid for it.

That’s the bad news. The good news is, there’s everybody else. And there are way more of us than them. As Minneapolis has demonstrated, numbers matter. Persistence matters. Bearing witness to Trumpist crimes—and then putting that footage online—matters. When ICE comes to town, you know what to do. Bring out the people and bring on the noise.

