Where else, other than here at Splitsville, can you see, in a single document, quotes from both the excellent Chris Lehmann at The Nation, and bonehead conservative Bret Stephens of The Failing New York Times?

First Lehmann:

On Tuesday, the administration announced that the National Park Service will be restoring a statue of Confederate Gen. Albert Pike that was toppled and removed during the 2020 George Floyd protests in Washington, DC. The service is presently cleaning the statue, which protesters had defaced, and plans to return it to its former home near Judiciary Square, a few blocks from the National Mall, in October.

The move…comes two months after Trump announced he was restoring Confederate names to US military bases that had replaced them…

Sometimes—actually, all the time—it seems that Donald Trump, before getting out of bed in the morning, asks himself, “What is the most offensive, petty, destructive, and, yes, traitorous thing I can do today?” Then he gets up, eats a few Egg McMuffins, and does it.

Why? There are many reasons, primary among them being the fact that he is what top psychiatrists call a “sick fuck.” It’s not just that he’s a malignant narcissist, not just that he’s a pathological liar, not just that he’s a sexual predator/rapist, not just that he’s a thin-skinned man-baby so fundamentally insecure that he has to “win” at every interaction, which prompts him to cheat at every interaction, which leaves him with the unconscious knowledge that he didn’t really win, which fuels his insecurity in a vicious cycle he can only suppress by covering his face with orange paint, and his head with some kind of dyed pelt, so that he looks “handsome.”

It's all those, plus—you know. The usual: greed, ignorance, laziness, racism, and an adolescent’s desire for the admiration of big, strong men. Put them al-to-ge-ther, they spell MAGA.

Now Stephens. In Wednesday’s New York Times, he writes the distinctly non-bonehead formulation, “No thoughtful person can be pro-Palestinian without also being anti-Hamas.” He ends his op-ed with, “…no thoughtful person can be pro-Israel without also being against [Netanyahu].”

We like this “no thoughtful person can be X without being Y” type of deal, because it helps us create a more robust, pared-down, two-fisted version of Splitsville—which is, as everyone and his dog knows by now, our way of characterizing the US as a place in which two or more distinct “nations” occupy a single geo-political boundary or environment or, um, place.

Normally, here’s how we would put it: The US today consists of two nations: People who are pro-America, and people who are anti-America.

Then, also normally, we would say: But wait. Is it that simple? Isn’t there a sizable swath of the population that is neither pro-America nor anti-America, but just sort of meh-America? We would then go on to say, Yes, there is. Many people are not ideological at all. They don’t “follow politics.” They’re what Richard Nixon once called “the silent majority of Americans” and what Norman Mailer once referred to as “the wad.” They go about their business, voting as they’ve always voted or not voting at all, while putting their god on one leg at a time and worshipping the pants of their choice.

Not that there’s anything wrong with that. Although these days, there sort of is something wrong with that. This daily nightmare of corruption, racism, brutality, and incompetence we call “the Trump administration” is partly due to the complacency and obliviousness of that third cohort. One could argue that if merely a part of their number had paid attention and voted last year, Harris would have won and we all would have been spared this handbasket to Hell.

But never mind about them for now. This week we’re in the mood for a good, old-fashioned, two-part, dialectical Splitsville. So let’s put it this way: No thoughtful person can be pro-MAGA without being anti-America. Or, to put it in the contrapositive, if that’s the right word: No thoughtful person can be pro-America without being anti-Trump.

The difference—what enables us to eliminate the wishy-washy middle—is the word “thoughtful.” Note, here, that by “thoughtful,” both Stephens and we don’t mean “considerate,” as in “Thank you for the lovely anvil. It was such a thoughtful gift!” We mean “intellectually alive and morally responsible,” because that, to the extent that we roll, is how we roll.

It’s not how everybody rolls. Examples of people who fail to roll in that manner include apologists for and sanewashers of Trump in the media, the current administration, and the entire Republican Party. We contend that they are all anti-America. Why? Because they are pro-Trump, and Trump is nothing if not anti-America.

Trump wants, if not to literally restore the Confederacy, then to restore its image in history. (Although does anybody doubt that he’d bring back slavery if he could?) In fact, everything Trump does seems explicitly designed to destroy America. He’s ordered and overseen the destruction of countless agencies that had done a decent job of providing for the public good. His idiotic tariff chaos is already starting to tank the economy. The moronic Musk-DOGE depredations have compromised weather reporting, FEMA, and air traffic control. He’s given free rein to a crackpot who has just canceled $500 million in research in anti-virus vaccines, which practically invites a new pandemic—which, when it arrives, Trump will ignore and, when pressed about the subject, lie about.

And now he’s using the government to attack his previous political opponents. Here’s Harry Litman in The New Republic:

On Monday, Attorney General Pam Bondi signed an order directing an as-yet-unidentified federal prosecutor to convene a grand jury to investigate whether prominent officials in Barack Obama’s administration, including Obama himself, purposely manufactured an intelligence assessment in January 2017.

They didn’t. It’s utter bullshit. This is pure Putin/Stalin stuff. As Litman notes:

It’s difficult to overstate how dangerous this moment is. Using the machinery of criminal justice to pursue manufactured charges against political predecessors is the stuff of strongmen and collapsing democracies. From Putin’s endless prosecutions of opposition figures like the late Alexei Navalny to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s jailing of rivals and judges after labeling them coup plotters, to the cycles of vengeance in post-coup Egypt, this is the textbook authoritarian move.

We have no idea where—if anywhere—this will go. It’s possible that all of it is meant as a distraction, both today and in the coming months, from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. If so, like everything Trump undertakes, it will be marked by ineptitude, stupidity, and infighting. It will be carried out by Trump appointees, who, by definition, got their jobs because they’re loyal to (as one wag—okay, many wags—called him) Shitler. And Shitler is—for good reason—intimidated by and hostile to guys and gals who actually know what they’re talking about.

(Meanwhile, Fun Fact: It will not distract from the Epstein matter. And, by the way, no one except MAGA cultists believes that Trump is not a pedophile. Remember his brags about those incursions into dressings rooms at teenage beauty pageants he owned?)

Whether this order to convene a grand jury to investigate people who have made fun of Trump in the past is meant as a distraction, or as a mobster’s lunge at what he fancies is revenge, it’s an act of rank authoritarianism and is as anti-America as it gets. So when we say Trump is anti-America, we really mean it. Literally.

America—its racist history, imperial crimes, religious lunacy, and coddling of right-wing dictators aside—has been defined and characterized by good values: equality under the law (mostly), freedom (mainly), and liberal protections for the individual (especially those who can afford good lawyers). And Trump, who has a baboon’s understanding of human nature and sees things only in terms of winners and losers, hates all that. He experiences fairness and decency as a rebuke to his appetites, which are the only things he respects.

What else would you expect from the protégé of Roy Cohn? He wants to trash the America of today, and the relatively peaceful and prosperous geopolitical sphere it has significantly helped to create, just as he’s trashing the White House, turning it into a classic dictator’s lair (hello Saddam!) that looks like the illegitimate offspring of a casino and a bordello.

Because he’s a sick fuck, he thinks that if the country loses—if the entire rest of the country loses—he wins. If that’s not anti-America (and treasonous and all the rest of it), then nothing is.

And those MAGA followers of his? The ones waving all those American flags? Yeah, they’re anti-America, too. If they’re with him, of course they’re anti-America. That’s just science.

