Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elaine Berman's avatar
Elaine Berman
4d

I still vote for blue state secession as the best solution

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Lungo's avatar
Mark Lungo
3d

To me, a lot of this debate on who's pro- or anti-American depends on how each side defines what "America" is (or could be, or should be). To us, America is a pluralistic society where anyone can become whatever they want to be, regardless of race, gender, religion (or lack thereof), sexual orientation, or favorite brand of shampoo. Diversity and equal representation of all groups are regarded as good things. To the MAGAts, America is a hierarchy where only white conservative Christian straight men (such as themselves) are entitled to power, forever and ever. The existence of other groups is tolerated only as long as everyone knows their place, and any attempts at social progress or change will be resisted by methods varying from ballots to bullets. "All men are created equal"? Come on, even the guy who wrote that owned slaves! Chances are that the people reading this aren't learning anything new; I just though I'd lay it all out and try to explain why horrible bigots can think of themselves as pro-American.

P.S. If the MAGAts had been around during Colonial America, I wonder how many of them would have been pro-Brit Royalists, making them anti-American by their own definition.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Radlauer and Ellis Weiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture