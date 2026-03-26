

This is where we are, as ably reported by Jennifer Bendery at Huffpost:

WASHINGTON — The pastor from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s home church in Tennessee said last week on a podcast that he wants James Talarico to die, referring to the Texas Democratic state representative and Presbyterian seminarian who regularly discusses his Christian faith in his current bid for U.S. Senate.

Brooks Potteiger, an evangelical pastor who has been described as Hegseth’s closest spiritual adviser, repeatedly attacked Talarico on the podcast “Reformation Red Pill.” The show is hosted by Joshua Haymes, a former pastoral intern at Potteiger’s church.

But wait. Before we start getting all self-righteous and indignant and grossed out by what seems to be just one more provincial Bible-thumping asshole, let us pause to consider: What exactly does this pious man of God mean by “die”? Might he be using the term metaphorically? Perhaps what he means is, he wants James Talarico’s political career to “die,” or he wants his bid for the Senate to “die.” Might that be it?

Sadly, no. These two Christians want God—or anyone!—to kill Talarico until he is dead. He may have a new life in Christ, but he will no longer have his old living, breathing life in Talarico.

“I pray that God kills him,” Haymes said. “Ultimately, that means killing his heart and raising him up to new life in Christ.”

Potteiger concurred. “Right, right,” he said. “We want him crucified with Christ.”

Haymes repeated that he wants “death and new life” for Talarico. “And if it would not be within God’s will to do so, stop him by any means necessary,” he said.

“By any means necessary,” huh? This goes beyond our old friend, stochastic terrorism (in which general calls for violence by unspecified actors against unspecified targets, disseminated by mass media, lead to statistically-more-probable acts of violence), in that it quite specifically identifies its target. What we have here is a clergyman—whose pronouncements, strictly speaking, should have nothing to do with politics--calling for God to kill a political opponent. And we have his interviewer not even bothering with the God part. Haymes just wants somebody to take this guy out, for Christ’s sake.

Why? Probably because James Talarico has become a hot property for the Democrats: a presentable, articulate young man who, as a seminarian, is just the kind of professional Christian who can talk to purple- and even pink-area Texans, and offer a refreshing Senatorial alternative to useless, crappy old John Cornyn or his far-far-worse Republican primary opponent, the execrable Ken Paxton.

The thing is, though—and setting aside our own quaint observation, above, that religious figures acting in their professional (and tax-free) capacity are required to eschew expressions of political opinions—you’re not supposed to call for the murder, whether by God or man, of the candidates you dislike. Note, too, that these two clowns live in Tennessee: what business is it of theirs who’s running for the Senate in Texas? Or is Talarico to be “crucified with Christ” because he’s a Presbyterian?

Hateful stuff! From ardent evangelists! Then again, go be surprised. As usual, it’s the most zealous of a religion’s proponents that give the faith a bad name. And these jerks are zealous as fuck. This, remember, is Pete Hegseth’s church, an arch-conservative Christian nationalist stronghold of smug patriarchy. It’s part of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches. How “reformed”? Let’s ask PBS:

CREC ascribes to a strict version of Reformed theology — rooted in the tradition of 16th-century Protestant reformer John Calvin — that puts a heavy emphasis on an all-powerful God who has dominion over all of society.

And, just as God has dominion over all of society, the husband has dominion over the family. In the opinion of CREC believers, the 19th Amendment was a mistake, and women should not have the right to vote. Small wonder, then, that Pete “The Least Competent SecDef in History” Hegseth brings such barbaric ideas to the running of the military, from his Sergeant Rock comic book notion that wars today are fought by big, strapping lads with well-developed muscles shooting 20-million-dollar ICBMs (they’re not; they’re fought with cheapo drones) to his demented Lawrence-of-Arabia call for “no quarter” in Iran (a term meaning, take no prisoners and allow no one to surrender. I.e., kill them all. It’s a war crime.).

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Which brings us back to where we started: This is where we are now. A pastor and his former intern call for political assassination. The Secretary of War Defense orders the bombing of civilian boats and encourages the commission of war crimes. Someone(s) makes a fortune in oil futures based on information about a presidential decision that should be classified and secret. The President contradicts himself—about a matter of war—endlessly: The war is a war, but it’s really an “excursion.” It’s over and it’s won; it’s not over and it’s expanding. He needs help from other nations; he doesn’t need any nation’s help. And, in a single breath, there’s no one to talk to, and we’re talking to them:

U.S. President Donald J. Trump tells reporters regarding negotiations with Iran: “The leaders left. The leaders are all gone. Nobody knows who to talk to. But we’re actually talking to the right people, and they want to make a deal so badly. You have no idea how badly they want to make a deal. And we’ll see what happens.”

It’s all out in the open: The bloodlust, the corruption, the religious fanaticism, the shameless lying by everyone about everything, and the undeniably increasing mental collapse of the man in charge even as his once-dependable, fractionally less supine Republican allies start to get nervous and Epstein-adjacent inquiries start to heat up.

We think we’re entering a new age of desperation, both from Trump and from those around him. Iran is a mess and, worse than other messes, it involves icons of selflessness (i.e., American soldiers and sailors) getting killed. ICE in airports promises to be both a mess and a farce, as untrained thugs hired to wear masks while they rough people up on the street now have to go unmasked and be polite to people, all of whom are freaked and furious, many of whom (rightly) despise ICE. Hegseth is a buffoon, now in over his head in an actual war. Pam Bondi is called a liar to her face in Congress. Others in Trump’s cabinet are getting “pushback” in the House and Senate by Republicans as well as Dems. Sean Duffy’s comic inadequacy as Transportation Secretary is plain to every eye. Scott Bessant, appearing with numbing regularity on the Sunday shows, is reduced to sub-Zen-koan paradoxes about how the emergency is to not have an emergency and sometimes the way to de-escalate is to escalate. Howard Lutnik’s blatant lies about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein are known from sea to shining sea.

Oh, and speaking of: apparently someone is going to investigate Epstein’s house at Zorro Ranch, that “sprawling” compound in New Mexico where, some witnesses have said, young girls (and possibly boys) were sexually abused and, um, killed. As Virginia Heffernen reports in the New Republic:

Last month, the New Mexico statehouse launched a Truth Commission, chaired by state Representatives Andrea Romero and Marianna Anaya.

Their plan, which won bipartisan support in the majority-female state legislature, is Hague-like in scope: to investigate human rights violations and atrocities carried out in New Mexico by the child rapist Jeffrey Epstein and his many enablers.

This, too, will add to Trump’s (and his many enablers’) desperation. Even if they never went there, none of them can be sure that someone who did won’t be apprehended, questioned, offered a deal, and sing like a fucking canary. And this will be an investigation at the state level, which the FBI can’t catch and kill, for defendants who can’t be helped by presidential pardons. Meanwhile, some Republican dipshit named Don Huffines has bought Zorro Ranch with the professed intention of turning it into a “Christian retreat.” You betcha.

All this points to a new era of frenzy: Trump corrodes more and more, does more and more indefensible things the consequences of which he can’t manage, or can’t be bothered, to foresee; Republicans jump ship or get shirty with his people, which inspires Dems to fight back harder. The goons, idiots, evangelicals, and white nationalists, who up to now have enjoyed a quasi-legitimizing chumminess with Trump and the GOP, will act out in more and more reprehensible ways, further alienating normies. All of that puts more stress on Trump, leading to worse behavior. And the big wheel keeps on turnin’.

But wait. We forgot the ticking clock, the asteroid hurtling toward Earth, the deadline de tutti deadlines: the mid-terms, the approach of which is inspiring nausea among Republicans and triggering any number of desperate ploys to rig, cheat, suppress votes, and generally manifest their fascist desires. In November all but the most die-hard MAGAs will most likely vote for Dems—or they’ll stay home, which itself will favor Democrats.

Does any of this deliver us unto a new version of Splitsville (our term for the existence of a single geo-political entity harboring two or more distinct “nations”)? Maybe—just maybe—it does.

As Trump continues on his unstoppable downward spiral and things get worse and worse, those of us already sick to death of him and his administration may begin to forge a new “nation” of people who find the sheer awfulness of the spectacle somewhat amusing. Call it cynicism, gallows humor, or absurdity. Whatever you call it, we are fast arriving at a point at which the grotesque blatancy of his misrule, and of the monumental cowardice and moral rot of the GOP’s complicity with it, are sparking something other than the usual sighs of disgust and online comments of outrage.

As Trump puts it when he learns something that everybody but him already knows: “It’s called black humor. A lot of people don’t know that.”

Granted: attacks on democracy, endless lies in the interest of open corruption, and civilian and military deaths in an unnecessary war are nothing to make light of. Neither was World War II. But if your familiarity with the literature of that time is restricted to From Here to Eternity and The Naked and the Dead, we recommend Catch-22 for an alternate angle. That’s where we’re at after fourteen months of Trump 2. It isn’t funny, but it is to laff.

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