Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

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Sheri Sidwell's avatar
Sheri Sidwell
5d

Well, this Saturday I'll be joining a whole bunch of like-minded people who are sick to death of all of this crap (of course I am). I'm expecting laughter, and a lot of it (likewise). I mean, it's ILLINOIS, and we'll be at the capitol! I can't remember if you guys have commented on this No Kings hootenanny or not. What say you, sirs? BTW -- Great column again this week.

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G B's avatar
G B
5d

I always enjoy splitsville thank you again for bringing a little comedic relief to all the horror that is America today even if it is black. I also think we might be moving into a new stage where it's everyone but die-hard maga against Trump let's hope!

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