Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

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Sheri Sidwell's avatar
Sheri Sidwell
2dEdited

Guys, I like your idea of making money by ridding DC of all of Trump's scat, but I'd take it further. Say, a lottery offered to all his cultists ($100 per ticket?) for the chance to acquire their own piece of Maga history. The lucky winners (ha) will bring their pickup trucks, sledgehammers, jackhammers, and small explosives (we may have to oversee this part of the celebration) to the Capitol, in order to fill the beds of those trucks with all the tacky glitz they can carry. THEN we sell it pay-per-view. Whatcha think?

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Marie-Lynn Hammond's avatar
Marie-Lynn Hammond
15h

When I first saw the sign on the Arche de Trump, I thought it read "One Nation Under Gold" -- which would be deeply appropriate. (Turns out there's a 2017 book by that title too, about America's obsession with gold. See? The orange malignancy comes by it honestly. Perhaps the only thing he's ever come by honestly.)

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