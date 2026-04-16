ONE

Ozymandias

I met a traveller from an antique land

Who said: “Two vast and trunkless legs of stone

Stand in the desert. Near them, on the sand,

Half sunk, a shattered visage lies, whose frown,

And wrinkled lip, and sneer of cold command,

Tell that its sculptor well those passions read

Which yet survive, stamped on these lifeless things,

The hand that mocked them, and the heart that fed:

And on the pedestal these words appear:

‘My name is Ozymandias, king of kings:

Look on my works, ye Mighty, and despair!’

Nothing beside remains. Round the decay

Of that colossal wreck, boundless and bare

The lone and level sands stretch far away.”

—Percy Bysshe Shelley (1792-1822)

TWO

If we decide to run for President in 2028 (and don’t think we’re not considering it), our top two campaign promises—in fact, maybe our only campaign promises—will be 1) to exuberantly blow up any and all self-glorifying buildings, architecturally added-on wings, statues, memorials, and other constructions that Trump erected during his term(s) in the White House, and 2) to conduct a national contest in which we will choose, say, 100 citizens (plus maybe 20 nice people who have applied for citizenship) to run rampant through the streets and edifices of Washington, DC, tearing off and chiseling off and hammering off gold-hued ornaments, tat, gewgaws, bric-a-brac, bling, and the randomly-applied word “Trump” wherever they find such evidence of his graffiti.

If we can document and broadcast this process of civic cleansing on pay-per-view, and thus raise funds for some of the useful agencies and noble causes Elon Musk and his vile DOGE cohorts destroyed in their idiot adolescent glee, so much the better.

Simultaneously, we will enlist citizens and their representatives to pass a law—preferably a Constitutional amendment—making it illegal for elected officials to slap their names on monuments, buildings, airports, currency, etc., or otherwise foist their vainglory on the nation. Such commemoration will be forbidden until at least 50 years after their death, by which time, presumably, a consensus will have been established regarding the significance of the figures in question.

IT’S NATIONAL TRUCK DRIVER RECOGNITION WEEK. WHAT WILL YOUR FAVORITE DRIVER BE READING ON THAT NEXT LONG HAUL?

Hint: THE SPLIT!

THREE

Arch de Trump [sic] — Artist’s conception

Just to get you in the mood.

FOUR

What, you may be wondering, does this have to do with Splitsville, our term of art for a single geo-political entity in which two or more distinct, possibly antagonistic “nations” uncomfortably co-exist? Let’s keep it simple: There’s the nation of Donald J. Trump and there’s the nation of everyone else. To those who’ve been observing him (going back to the early 1970s) it has always been apparent that if you are neither himself, Donald J. Trump, nor his pathologically-icky mentor, the late Roy Cohn, he holds you in contempt, considers you a loser and a mark, and will not hesitate to lie to you, take your money, and enlist others he considers losers to do bad things to you. (The universe of Trump’s potential victims thus consists of the entire human race, including his children, wives current- and ex-, and all other members of his extended family.)

Since he’s never troubled himself to conceal his true nature, we see no reason to dissemble or put on airs about what we think of him, or pretend that we’re not thrilled to see his once-solid base slowly but inexorably melting away (except for the unredeemable cultic morons) with each of his deranged utterances and actions.

On the one hand, we hope he never gets to build that ridiculous, oversized arch. On the other, we’re looking forward to blowing it to kingdom come, especially if we can wheel him out of his prison cell, trundle him through the rank and file of the biggest No Kings parade of all time as thousands jeer and tell him to go fuck himself, push him up a ramp to a podium that’s scarily close to the blast zone and, with his eyelids propped open with (very sharp) toothpicks if necessary, force him to witness the explosion that even he will realize formally marks the end of the MAGA era, the obliteration of whatever “legacy” he supposes he has left, and marks his ineradicable definition, throughout history and for all time, as a loser—like no one’s ever seen before.

REMEMBER TO BUY A COPY BEFORE YOU THROW IT AT HIM!

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