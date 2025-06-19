Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Erin's avatar
Erin
1d

Be further amused that the Wachowskis, both trans women, chose red for the "discover the truth" pill because at the time HRT for trans women came in the form of a red pill.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Lungo's avatar
Mark Lungo
7hEdited

Thank you for this piece. I knew it would be among your best.

“Friends from Yarvin’s twenties described him as a reflexive contrarian who reveled in provocation,”

There's a lot of that going around. Remember that asshole "Professor Ted", who called in during your interview with me? (By the way, feel free to call back any time!) Dude's been trolling Cleveland college radio talk shows for 20 years. He doesn't seem to truly believe in anything except his own genius. It's frightening to think that Yarvin, with his similar mindset, has so much sway among the rich and famous.

“You don’t ransack your own house,”

No, you just stash the classified documents you've stolen in the guest bathroom.

"Every age has its visionaries, some of whom could use a good eye exam and some corrective lenses."

Chef's kiss.

"During Trump’s first term, we saw a tweet (by somebody who wasn’t even Trump) referring to “Lady Melania,"

Couldn't have been Trump. He would never be so respectful toward one of his wives, or any woman.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Radlauer and Ellis Weiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture