One thing you can certainly say about the United States of America is, it’s a land of contrasts, bitches.

Like how and such as? Well, take the two “hottest” topics in the news these days: Donald Trump’s destruction of everything he interacts with, and Artificial Intelligence, which around here we refer to as “AI.”

With the one we confront world-historical levels of stupidity and incompetence mitigated only by the presence of actual psychological dysfunction and/or outright e-vil. Either Trump and his gang of meatheads, douchebags, and toadies are not trying to fuck everything up, and are failing in that effort, or they are trying to fuck everything up, and are succeeding admirably.

With the other—AI—we encounter a remarkable achievement in science and engineering. No matter how much you deplore AI “slop,” anyone who has ever used Claude, Grok, ChatGPT, Gemini, or its lesser-known brethren has to admit that there’s something amazing about it. Recently, one of us (EW) told Claude to “read” a 40,000-word manuscript and deliver a 300-word rave review of it. The program did so, perfectly. It comprehended the document; it appreciated its intent; it quoted salient examples to support its (resoundingly positive!) critical conclusions. All in less than one freaking minute.

So…yeah. Contrast. And we’re alive to witness both. Idiot-shithead Trump/brilliant-helpful AI. Orange Man Bad/Large Language Model good. It makes ya wonder: Is there any way these two phenomena overlap? Is there any Venn diagram middle space?

Why, yes! Both can lead to disaster.

And not only separately, but arm-in-arm, together. Just ask Miles Taylor, who, in his newsletter, Defiance, writes that “if nothing is done about the current situation…two explosions could hit the US economy at the same time.” Behold:

The first is a bomb of Trump’s own making. He built it, he lit the fuse, and he is, at this moment, holding it in his hands. The Iran war has done exactly what every serious economist warned it would. Oil prices have surged and Americans are paying for it at the pump. Worse still, the economic disruption has rippled so far across the global economy that, even if the war stopped this week, we’ll be paying higher prices across the board well into 2027 or beyond. Add to that the self-inflicted wound of Trump’s tariffs, and you’ve got a full-blown, manmade catastrophe.

IT’S INTERNATIONAL HAMBURGER DAY, NATIONAL BRISKET DAY, AND WHOOPING CRANE DAY. COINCIDENCE? DON'T MAKE US LAUGH.

Instead, read THE SPLIT.

So far, so bad. But we knew this. We knew and know that Everything Trump Touches Dies, and Trump has been busy touching many things—the economy; the immigrant population; our relationship with our allies; science and medicine; the environment; good taste in architecture; decency itself—for more than a year. Of course, knowing it, and not being surprised by it, has (at least in this case) nothing to do with preventing it.

So what is Taylor’s other explosion? This:

Think of this one as a ticking time bomb, buried under every single American workplace. I’ve been hearing it tick for the last three years, and wondering when it will go off (whether we’d have enough time to defuse the worst of it before it did). That weapon is the AI replacement of the American workforce. Unfortunately, Trump’s economy bomb might detonate this other one, years ahead of schedule.

As opposed to the likelihood that Trump will wreck everything, this one is subject to debate. AI’s proponents hold that, while AI will indeed replace thousands (if not millions) of white-collar workers, leading to mass layoffs and job scarcity, it will also create new jobs of which we cannot yet conceive. Its opponents, however, scoff. To them, that’s like saying that (as in the Industrial Revolution in the late 18th century), the replacement of a hundred factory workers was compensated for by the hiring of one or two floor managers and a couple of repair mechanics.

Taylor’s point is that, while the Trump disaster is almost here, it was reasonable, until recently, to suppose that the AI disaster was some years in the future. The Trump calamity would be a recession which, all things being equal, would play out in a familiar cycle like previous recessions: Republicans cause it. The stock market tanks. There’s widespread unemployment. Democrats take over. Republicans instantly accuse the Dems of ruining the economy. To the extent they can overcome Republican obstruction and subversion, Dems implement good, sound policies. The economy recovers. Republicans lie about it, take credit for things they didn’t do and deny having done things they did, another Republican is elected President, and big wheel keep on turnin’.

But, says Taylor, all things aren’t equal. The improvements in AI have been startlingly fast. Some in the field claim that ordinary, ho-hum LLM AI has already been surpassed, and that Artificial General Intelligence—a close-enough analogue to human consciousness—has been achieved. Granted, most people are skeptical of that. It still remains to be seen if any AI, of any degree of sophistication, can actually create something new, as opposed to reproducing already-existing things in different arrangements—that is, whether AI can be anything other than what TenGrain at Mock Paper Scissors calls “fancy autocorrect.”

But so what? Even as is—and as anyone using a computer or a smart phone knows—AI is ubiquitous. Taylor:

A report published days ago found that ninety-nine percent of CEOs surveyed expect AI-driven layoffs at their companies within the next two years. Ninety-nine percent. Ninety-nine. They all see what’s coming because they’re the ones planning for it. In the first quarter of this year alone, around 80,000 tech workers were laid off, with nearly half of those cuts directly attributed to AI replacement. Meanwhile, an MIT simulation estimated AI could already replace twelve percent of the entire U.S. workforce.

Thus, when the Trump recession hits and workers are laid off, the options open to CEO’s will be different than before.

Once a company replaces a human team with an automated AI system and runs it for a year — as they wait for Trump’s recession to end — they’ll realize they like the new setup a whole lot more than the old one. They’ll see the consistency, the higher productivity, the absence of healthcare costs and HR complaints, no one taking time off for vacations, and they’ll decide that they are never, ever hiring those workers back. Layoffs are usually framed as “cyclical,” but this one will be indefinite.

The result: what Taylor calls a “permanent recession.”

Of course, this is not to say that AI itself, all by its lonesome and without Trump’s assistance, can’t bring about catastrophe. When SpaceX (Grok), Open AI (ChatGPT), and Anthropic (Claude) issue their Initial Public Offerings soon, it’s estimated that forty percent of the total investments on Wall Street will be in the AI industry. AI companies are furiously planning (and investors are avidly putting their money into) “data centers” which are becoming widely despised by the communities in which they’re being planned or constructed. They drive up the cost of electricity, use a wildly disproportionate share of the local water, and create artificial zones of heat which affect the local ecology.

All this, and no AI company has yet to show a profit.

Hence the widespread talk of “the AI bubble” which, if/when it bursts, will probably have as disastrous an effect on the national economy as did the 2008 prime-mortgage meltdown.

And what if both things happen? What if there’s both a Trump recession and an AI bubble-burst? Would these two intersecting “waves” create reinforcement (double the disaster) or cancellation (shrinking AI would be less available to replace laid-off workers)?

Let’s ask Claude! (It took three seconds to get an answer.)

These two shocks would not be independent — they’d amplify each other through several feedback loops.

How a Recession Would Hurt the AI Sector

A Trump policy-driven recession (through tariffs, trade disruption, reduced consumer spending, etc.) would hit AI hard in specific ways:

Corporate spending freezes. AI adoption is largely an enterprise story right now. In a recession, IT budgets are among the first cut. Companies would delay or cancel AI subscriptions, cloud contracts, and implementation projects.

Venture capital dries up. Recessions tighten risk appetite. The speculative funding that sustains many pre-revenue AI startups would evaporate, triggering waves of failures among smaller players.

Ad revenue collapses. Many AI companies (especially consumer-facing ones) depend on advertising or consumer discretionary spending — both of which crater in recessions.

Higher borrowing costs strain leveraged AI firms. If the recession is accompanied by stagflation (possible with tariff-driven inflation), the Fed can’t cut rates aggressively, leaving highly leveraged AI infrastructure companies in a bind.

How an AI Bust Would Worsen a Recession

A deflating AI bubble would add its own recessionary pressure on top:

Wealth destruction. AI-inflated stock valuations have added trillions to household and institutional wealth. A significant correction would produce a negative wealth effect, reducing consumption.

Tech sector layoffs at scale. A bust would mean mass layoffs concentrated in high-wage tech jobs — significant multiplier effects on local economies (especially SF Bay Area, Seattle, NYC, Austin).

Banking/credit exposure. If lenders have significant exposure to AI startups or data center buildout debt, defaults could tighten credit conditions more broadly.

Collapse of the “picks and shovels” trade. Nvidia, TSMC suppliers, data center REITs, and energy companies that bet on AI demand would suffer, spreading the pain across sector

The Combined Feedback Loop

The dangerous dynamic is the doom loop:

Recession → reduced AI revenue → AI valuations fall → wealth effect worsens recession → more corporate belt-tightening → further AI spending cuts → deeper bust

This is structurally similar to what happened with the dot-com crash (2000-2002), where a broader economic slowdown and a tech bubble burst were mutually reinforcing — though that recession was relatively mild. The better (worse) analogy might be Japan’s 1990s “Lost Decade,” where an asset bubble burst coincided with structural economic stress.

(snip)

The Key Uncertainty

The critical variable is how much of AI’s current valuation reflects real productivity gains vs. pure speculation. If AI is genuinely transforming enterprise productivity (evidence is mixed but growing), the bust would be shallower. If it’s mostly hype and the ROI isn’t materializing, the correction could be severe — closer to dot-com than a typical sector downturn.

Any questions? Um, yes: What does this have to do with Splitsville?

You mean, with our term of art denoting a situation in which a single geo-political entity harbors two or more distinct “nations”?

Glad you asked. In one of our many nations are people who live in fear of a Trump recession. (Count us in.) In another are those who live in fear of the AI bubble bursting. (We’re agnostic.) In a third are people who expect the recession but think that, eventually, AI will usher in a glorious era of prosperity for all. (We think those people are, at best, nuts, and, at worst, liars. They’re the very people who fight tooth and nail to keep corporations from having to pay taxes. Are they going to support a Universal Basic Income distributed to everyone made unemployed by AI? As if.) And finally there are those, as always, who don’t think about any of this.

Oh, wait. There’s one more. There’s the MAGA die-hards, who still think Donald Trump is going to usher in a new Golden Age. Don’t get us started.

OKAY, DON’T READ THE SPLIT. HAVE SOMEONE READ IT TO YOU.

Tell them to get it here.

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