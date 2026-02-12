Let’s talk Lutnick. (Or, as the indispensable TenGrain at Mock Paper Scissors refers to him, “Obvious Anagram Howard Lutnick.”)

Yes, we know: What can be said that isn’t already being said in newsletters and magazine articles across the length and breadth of the land? We’ll see. But first, some background.

Howard Lutnick—who, they say, was the most despised man on Wall Street--was CEO of the investment firm Cantor Fitzgerald, which achieved tragic notoriety by having occupied two floors in the World Trade Center, resulting in its catastrophic annihilation on 9-11. (Lutnick wasn’t in the office at the time.) He’s also (at least as of this writing) Trump’s Secretary of Commerce. But you may remember him from when he described himself as having committed an act of impressive moral integrity in 2005. It seems that—but here’s The New Republic’s Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling to set the scene:

In an interview with the New York Post podcast in October, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick recalled an instance in 2005 when Epstein—who was at the time his Upper East Side neighbor—invited him to tour his infamous East 71st Street townhouse.

“I say to him, ‘Massage table in the middle of your house? How often do you have a massage?’” Lutnick told the Post. “And he says, ‘Every day.’ And then he gets, like weirdly close to me, and he says, ‘And the right kind of massage.’”

“In the six to eight steps it takes to get from his house to my house, my wife and I decided that I will never be in the room with that disgusting person ever again,” he added.

Even if nobody was on the table getting a “massage,” still—ick, right? Hell, yes. Except, as Paul Krugman notes:

… even the highly limited, extremely redacted release of the Epstein files — everything we’ve seen reeks of a major coverup — shows that he was flat-out lying. Not only did he stay in close contact with Epstein, the two men appear to have gone into business together.

“Close contact” is right. In 2012 Lutnick wrote to Epstein arranging to meet him for dinner on what everyone is now calling the financier’s “pedophile island.” (Joke from “the internet” via Wonkette’s Marci Jones: “Kid Rock? I thought that was a nickname for Epstein’s island.”) As Houghtaling delicately observes,

Lutnick then mentioned he was traveling alongside another couple, and that both couples had four children each, before listing out the specific ages of all the children who would be traveling to the island with them.

We also learn, from the NY Times, that Epstein asked Lutnick if he could meet the family’s nanny— presumably because Epstein was thinking of having children of his own and would require a nanny’s services sooner or later .

Meanwhile, as to that biz connection, CBS News—of all places! Thanks, Bari!—sez: “Lutnick and Epstein each signed on behalf of limited liability companies that agreed on Dec. 28, 2012, to acquire stakes in a now-shuttered advertising technology company called Adfin…”

So yes, Lutnick lied on that podcast. Isn’t that interesting? No. Lutnick is a member of the Trump administration, which is populated entirely and exclusively by liars.

What’s telling here, and what no one we’ve read has quite put their finger on yet, is not only did Lutnick lie about his continuing contacts with Epstein, but in the Post podcast he let it be known—he essentially bragged about—how morally upright he was. From the briefest nudge-nudge-wink-wink mention of “the right kind of massage” Howard Lutnick was—years before it became fashionable and profitable--able to discern how “disgusting” Jeffrey Epstein was.

It was not a careful, self-protective lie, but a florid, self-aggrandizing lie, the equivalent of not only (dishonestly) claiming on your resume that you graduated from Harvard, but that you were first in your class. (Which reminds us that Liar-in-Chief Donald J. Trump claims to have graduated first in his 1968 undergrad class at Penn/Wharton. To his credit, he did in fact graduate. But not first in his class; not summa; not magna; not with any kind of academic honors. He was, in fact, as one of his professors recounted, “the stupidest student I have ever had.” Sad.)

Now, one of the dangers inherent in lying, especially when it occurs in the public or professional sphere, is that the lie risks being exposed. When that happens, the damage is twofold. Your present is harmed: you lose the thing you hoped to gain by the lie—the job; the admiration; the money; the Nobel Prize; etc. In addition, though, your future is subverted: your reputation as a person suffers. Many people will refuse to trust you ever again about anything. The bigger the lie, more glaring these consequences. For this reason, a liar would be well advised to keep the lie as minimal as possible. (Another reason for keeping it minimal is that a small lie is easier to remember than a big or complicated one. It’s thus easier to keep your story straight and less likely to trip you up in self-contradictions later on.)

Lutnick’s lie wasn’t minimal. It was—unnecessarily—a big fat stupid lie. He could just have said, “Yes, I met Epstein in 2005. My wife and I had dinner at his house and I never interacted with him again.” True, the mendacity of that would have come out today regardless. But now he looks not only like a horse’s ass but a gigantic horse’s ass. (Apologies to actual horses.) What he said on the podcast was, essentially, “In 2005 I could see Jeffrey Epstein to be what the rest of the country now sees him to have been. Back then I was—like you all are today—a morally admirable individual who would and will not tolerate sleazy persons of low character.”

Talk about virtue signaling! And now we see that none of that was true. For years after Epstein’s 2008 conviction for procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute, Lutnick socialized and did business with him. Turns out he did and does tolerate persons who, as he knows full well, everyone else considers sleazy and of low character.

Then again, go be surprised. He works for Trump.

Krugman is unsparing in his assessment of Lutnick:

The only waves he has made are a result of his exceptional combination of stupidity and offensive tone-deafness.

Thus he promised to revive U.S. manufacturing by bringing back “the work of millions and millions of human beings screwing in little, little screws.” Lutnick, a billionaire, dismissed concerns about chaos at the Social Security Administration by saying that his mother-in-law wouldn’t complain about a missed check. He gave a Europe-bashing speech to a private dinner at Davos so offensive that Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, walked out.

And now this. In fact, there’s more of this than when we started writing this newsletter yesterday. While we were doing so, Attorney General Pam “No One Can Believe How Corrupt I Am” Bondi appeared before the House Judiciary Committee and fulfilled her primary function, which is to be—in the words of Roy Edroso--“Trump’s moll.” When asked about the Epstein Files and the FBI’s disgraceful “reverse redactions” (exposing the victims’ names, concealing those of the perpetrators), Bondi yelled about the stock market, read (from a “burn book”) custom-crafted insults about and to specific representatives, and triumphantly cemented her reputation as the worst Attorney General in US history. And then came the Lutnick Moment. Vermont Representative Becca Balint asked Bondi about why she had not questioned Howard Lutnick about his experience on Epstein’s island. In The New Republic Houghtaling writes:

“By 2008, we knew that Epstein was a convicted sexual abuser,” pressed Balint. “And we now know that Lutnick went to Epstein’s island in 2012.

“How was that not a deal breaker for the president, and why aren’t you asking questions of the commerce secretary about what he saw on the island, which he lied about not ever going to?” Balint asked.

(snip)

But as the Vermont Democrat continued speaking, Bondi got louder.

“Please stop talking,” Balint spat at Bondi’s attempts to deflect.

“The American people have a right to know the answers to this. These are senior officials in the Trump administration. This is not a game, Secretary,” Balint shouted.

“I’m attorney general,” Bondi sneered.

“My apologies, I couldn’t tell,” Balint said.

It—if you can believe it—went downhill from there. Bondi accused Balint of antisemitism. Balint replied, incredulously, “Woah woah, do you want to go there, Attorney General? Do you want to go there? Are you serious? Talking about antisemitism to a woman who lost her grandfather in the Holocaust? Really? Really?”

This, then, is the result of Lutnick’s lie and its exposure in the Epstein Files. To which we must add: so far. God knows what’s in the three million documents the administration is still sitting on. Will there be consequences? Will Lutnick be fired, or will he resign, or will he be fired and “resign”? Krugman doesn’t think so. And neither do we. Catching a member of the administration telling a lie is like catching a member of the New York Knicks practicing three-point shots. Trump would never fire a guy for doing his job.

Still, never say never. What if, for whatever true or false public or private reasons Lutnick does, in the demure euphemism the media likes, “step down”? Will it mean anything?

Maybe. It might mean nothing more than that Lutnick, who is a billionaire, decided “Who needs this shit?” and retreated into private life. (Indeed, many Republicans in the House are doing just that.) And who could blame him? One might well wonder why he took the job in the first place. You can bet that if we were billionaires, or even puny, loser-ish millionaires, the last thing we would want to do is work in any capacity for Donald Trump.

But if Lutnick’s departure is revealed to be other than voluntary, it might mean that Trump’s Roy Cohn-ish never-apologize/never-explain façade is cracking; that he seeks to limit his exposure to the radioactive contamination of the Epstein Files and those who knew Epstein; that his customary defiance (of the law, of morality, of decency itself) has sprung leaks; that he thinks the walls are closing in—which would confirm that they really are.

All of this points up one more reason the US is Splitsville—our term of art for when a single geo-political entity harbors two or more distinct “nations.” To some (and probably most) of us, the mere idea of consorting with a child sex trafficker is repugnant and disgusting. To others, though, it’s unobjectionable. Hanging out with such a person, taking their children (and their nanny) to visit him, even doing business with him (or her!), is no big deal. In fact, it’s fun! Sure, they have to lie about it now and then. But so what? Like you’re so perfect?

