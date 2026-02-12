Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michele Gendelman's avatar
Michele Gendelman
1d

‘Tis alleged his nickname at Haverford was “Nutlick.” I reserve comment.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Sheri Sidwell's avatar
Sheri Sidwell
1d

Ellis, I'm tickled you're quoting Krugman. I adore that guy - since he left the Times, he's been a Godsend for people (like me) who want their economic news solidly grounded in reality and well-explained. Add a sense of humor and good taste in music, and he's well worth the subscription. (Like yourself, of course!) *S*

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Radlauer and Ellis Weiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture