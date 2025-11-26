Yes, we know—”hiatus” sounds like some kind of pulled muscle or distended intestine. And maybe it is! But not this time. Rather, we’re taking a break this week, to be with friends, family, and loved ones (a phrase that always reminds us of the late Bernie Mac’s line in his tv show: “My loved ones? I hate my loved ones.”).

We love our loved ones, so shut up. Join us next week for more split-tastic ruminations on (gestures vaguely) all this. Have a great Thanksgiving. And don’t let the bastards get you down.

E.W.

S.R.