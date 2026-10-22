Recently one of us received an email from a friend who wrote, regarding herself and her husband, “Hope you’re very well indeed. We certainly are. Considering.”

We know what she means. You know what she means. “Considering” stands for: “We’re—somehow—as well as can be reasonably expected in spite of the fact that our intellectual, emotional, and spiritual lives have been under constant assault for the last 22 months; that every day brings a new onslaught of lies, vulgarity, corruption, and theft; that the shittiest, most horrible people in the world exercise their shitty horribleness with impunity; and that institutions which we thought had been created to at least mitigate some of this cavalcade of abuse and criminality have proved at best inadequate and at worst indifferent.”

So maybe let’s just stick to “considering.”

Didn’t we write something about this last year? On “doomscrolling”? Who knows. Who cares. Let’s do it again. Because it’s easy to get inured to the ubiquity of the oppression. It’s easy to succumb to the temptation to use phrases like “inured to the ubiquity of the oppression” because, by labelling these feelings with fancy words, it sends our attention upstairs, into the Department of Cognition (routed up and out of the Department of Feeling), where they can be sort of managed.

If you’re like us—you know, human—you may have noticed that every day you are subjected to feelings of rage, disgust, fear, outrage, and contempt. And that’s before coffee. It’s also apart from the occurrences in and details of your personal life: relationships, family, finances, career, whatever. Donald Trump has had the effect on the liberal human community in the US that the Exxon Valdez had on the Gulf of Mexico. (You heard us. Gulf of MEXICO.) Worse, he has been abetted in this by a Republican Party consisting entirely of cowards, sleazebags, religious loons, and dumb-as-dirt ideologues, a thoroughly corrupted (well, two-thirds corrupted) Supreme Court, and a mainstream media more interested in maintaining access to lies than in promoting the truth.

What else is new?

Yes, but that’s not the point. The point is not to persuade you that these are bad people doing bad things. The point is, how has it affected us? How have we been brutalized by the bullies, liars, and racists in the public sphere accomplishing their bullying, lying, and racism with impunity?

IT’S INTERNATIONAL CAPS LOCK DAY. WHAT CAN THAT POSSIBLY MEAN? IT’S ALSO NATIONAL NUT DAY. YOU KNOW WHAT THAT MEANS.

It means read THE SPLIT.

Say Trump gets up before a rally next week, points to a woman, and says, “Look at her. Hello, darling. Beautiful woman. Reminds me of Sydney Sweeney. I want to grab her tits. I want to grab Sydney Sweeny’s tits. We llllove those tits. I’m not allowed to say that, but that’s okay. If I can do that, and you keep the House Republican, I will send every registered Republican a check for ten thousand dollars and an autographed picture of me grabbing her tits. Tell you what, I’ll have Sydney Sweeney autograph them, too.”

The crowd, of course, would cheer. Trump would then go on to some other topic. How would we react? If at all? Probably thus:

1. With a (surprisingly) familiar combination of disgust and amazement. Disgust at not only the public vulgarity of it all, but at the predatory, rape-culture sense of entitlement it embodies. Trump, as he becomes increasingly disinhibited, not only seems to believe it is somehow acceptable to say such things in public, but that he will be applauded for it—for having the desire, for expressing it out loud, for bragging about it, for expecting applause for it, and for the open offer of a bribe for a vote. The amazement comes because he’s right. One of his (few) talents is that Trump knows what will delight his slavering cultists. And if you doubt that, just compare and contrast his performances with those of (the cult-less) JD Vance.

2. Dismay, masked by a kind of faux disbelief, that he “gets away with it.” (It’s “faux,” because this isn’t our first clown-rodeo: we know, and believe all too easily, that he gets away with it.) A man saying such a thing in public—say, drunk, in a bar—is merely an embarrassment. A President of the US saying it at a rally should be a crime punishable by impeachment, followed by a few months in the pillory.

This, not because the content of the statement presents a clear and present danger to the US, but because the disinhibition that allows it suggests a psychological dysfunction that disqualifies a person from holding the office. If he wants to say that out loud, and thinks that he can, what else does he want? What else does he think? What else might he do?

3. Disgust, contempt, and hatred for the Republican Party. They are, and have been since Inauguration Day, 2017, the de-facto institution empowered to rid us of this political disease. And they have consistently not only refused to but defended him, lied for him, and attacked those who oppose him. (Mike Johnson at an imaginary press gaggle after the above imaginary rally: “I don’t really know the person he’s referencing.”) That leads to—

4. Contempt for the MAGA morons who put him in office, who cheer the rallies and believe the obvious lies and promote the racism.

5. Disgust for the institutions that sustain all of the above: the flagrantly dishonest right-wing press, the pussyfooting, both-sides-ing mainstream press (NYT: “In a Controversial Rhetorical Flourish, Trump Praises a Starlet’s Endowment”). This, too—the propaganda and the sane-washing—is part of Trump’s getting away with it.

6. Disappointment in (if not hatred for) the Democratic Party establishment, both for not adequately expressing outrage at all of the above and for not being able to do much, if anything, about it.

7. Anxiety about the possibility that the brutality, predation, indecency, and impunity of it all may lead to something far worse. Trump being obnoxious at a rally is one thing. Trump being obnoxious in commanding the FBI, ICE, or the Pentagon is something else. If you’re an immigrant, or maybe just a human, anxiety can soon be swamped by fear once you see what’s happening to other humans not so very different from you.

Tally up all those words in bold, above, and they equal a fusillade of rubber bullets slamming into our hearts and souls every day. They’re not fatal. But they do damage. How should we react to them?

We’re the last people to dispense self-help psychological advice (unless asked), but maybe the answer is: with a combination of awareness, response, and disengagement. Be aware, when confronting the news, that you’re opening yourself up to exposure to the practice of evil. You’re going to be upset. But then respond. Fire back. Mock and denounce and excoriate him and them and the horse they rode in on. Do it online, in society, on social media. But, especially on social media, when encountering their defenders, be prepared to step back. Do not engage. Anyone defending Trump and the GOP at this point is either a paid shill, a credulous moron, or a bot, none of whom/which will be susceptible to your good values and powers of persuasion.

Put them all to-ge-ther, they spell Splitsville—our term for when a single geo-political entity harbors two or more distinct “nations.” The US is super-duper split these days, in…well, a lot of ways. In one “nation” reside the perpetrators of evil and their supporters. Their words and deeds inflict emotional, psychic, and spiritual harm on those of the second “nation,” which is us, you, and all decent people. In the third reside all the others—the indifferent, the terminally stupid, the (in the words of Ed Zitron) “recently concussed,” and the dead.

It’s a sorry state of affairs, and even if current events—which is to say polling—suggest it will get somewhat less sorry, we’ll still be dealing emotionally with the crimes, bigotry, greed, incompetence, hypocrisy, cowardice, treason, and sheer destructiveness of the perpetrators for a long time to come.

But don’t worry. We’re doing okay. Considering.

PS: Vote Vote Vote Vote Vote Vote Vote Vote Vote Vote Vote.

AND AS LONG AS YOU’RE DOING WHAT WE TELL YOU TO DO, BUY AND READ THE SPLIT. IT’S YOUR PATRIOTIC DUTY, SORT OF.

Do so here.

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