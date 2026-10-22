Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

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Elaine Berman's avatar
Elaine Berman
5d

True -- these 22 months have taken their toll. It's like we're all stuck in some relay race we never intended to enter.

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G B's avatar
G B
5d

Never been good at doing what I was told but I will share this article very funny and it's better to laugh than cry

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