It is, by now, something of a cliché (which is, all you Gen X and Gen Z and Gen Millennials, a noun, not an adjective). Family members are brought together from around town, and even from around the country, to share the Thanksgiving holiday, resulting in awkward interactions between people of starkly different political outlooks. Folks whose normal exposure to each other might consist of occasional phone-call check-ins, the occasional chaotic birthday or anniversary party, or a (brief) family Zoom find themselves in the same room, at the same table, faced with the necessity to have a conversation.

In our hyper-polarized times, that can often be difficult. You have been fiercely anti-Trump from the beginning; your uncle (the hypothetical example always concerns “your uncle”) was mildly MAGA for Trump’s first term. (“Let’s see what happens when a businessman runs the government like a business.”) This was appalling enough. Since then, he’s doubled-down after deciding he “hated Biden’s guts,” and has remained a staunch defender of Donald Trump more than 16 months into Trump’s second term.

Days (if not weeks) before, you may have received warnings from your spouse or children: “Don’t provoke him.” “Stick to safe topics.” “Don’t let him provoke you.” And now everybody at the table knows this. A nervous undercurrent of anxiety and dread circulates. The possibility of an angry, atmosphere-shattering exchange between the two of you haunts the dinner like Banquo’s ghost.

You almost welcome it. You feel you hold a royal flush in spades. The events of the past month (let alone year and a half) have demonstrated—not only to your side, but to the world—the hypocrisy, incompetence, moral shabbiness, and outright traitorousness of Donald Trump and the entire MAGA project. Trump has suffered a string of humiliations and defeat of which even your uncle must be aware. The Iran war effort continues to founder as gas, diesel, and food prices remain high. The mid-terms offered a rebuke of the administration of historic proportions. The so-called “Summit” with Putin and Xi revealed Trump to be a desperately obsequious fanboy of two of the world’s worst dictators. The restitution of Jensen Huang to leadership of Nvidia stands as a violation of the most basic conservative principles concerning the influence of the state upon capital. Literally every day, flight groundings, equipment outages, and the hacking of important institutions point to an administration unable to manage the most fundamental aspects of our infrastructure, while buffoonish Cabinet secretaries like Markwayne Mullin and Sean Duffy deliver performances provoking either mockery or disgust. And then there are those pointless, moronic, inflation-inflating tariffs, which Trump loves without having the faintest sense of what they are and why he’s imposing them.

All of this is obvious—at least to you. How, you wonder on Thanksgiving eve, can your uncle possibly ignore or defend this reeking pile of dirty diapers? And yet you may suspect that, far from avoiding the issues out of embarrassment or remorse, he’ll be spoiling for a fight. Like Trump, as your uncle finds himself increasingly isolated, increasingly repudiated, increasingly wrong, he may respond not with surrender, but as a cornered rat. Rather than introspect, or confess to error—which is to say, rather than change—he may lash out, seeking to goad you to anger, at which point he will withdraw, content that since you lost your cool, he’s “won.”

IT’S THANKSGIVING, YES, BUT GUESS WHAT. IT’S ALSO ANTI-OBESITY DAY. THINK YOU CAN RECONCILE THE TWO? GOOD LUCK WITH THAT.

Don't try. Just buy THE SPLIT.

How should you respond?

We have some suggestions.

First, though, a series of Don’ts:

Do not attempt to change his mind. The more you do, the more defensive and entrenched he will become.

Do not demand proof of his claims. His sources (Fox News, hate radio) will be absurd, but his faith in them is religious and he will dismiss your counter-proof as “fake news.”

Do not point to “objective facts.” High prices, Iran quagmire—he arrived at dinner reconciled to these. However he has justified them to himself, you cannot argue him out of it.

Do not attempt to appeal to his patriotism. Yes, Putin is murderous scum and Xi cannot be trusted, but your uncle has convinced himself that Trump is manipulating them, and not vice-versa.

What, then, should you do? Sit mum and refuse to engage? Sigh patronizingly and suggest the whole subject is beneath you? Leap up and clobber him in the jaw?

None of these. Instead, your goal should be to give as good as you get without trying to persuade. You cannot conquer ignorance, prejudice, and delusion with rationality, so don’t even try. Instead, what you want to do is convey an impression of confidence without arrogance, certainty without smugness, fearlessness without bravado.

For example, if he says, “Immigrants do nothing but collect welfare and take jobs from real Americans,” rather than say, “Those two things contradict each other,” respond with, “Go fuck yourself, you fucking asshole.”

If he opines, “Hunter Biden’s laptop proves the 2020 election was rigged,” instead of insisting the two things were completely unconnected, suggest he “eat shit and die.”

He may assert that our invasion of Iran was and is essential in order to keep Iran from ever acquiring a nuclear weapon. Counter that by recommending he “find a nuclear weapon, sit on it, and rotate.”

You see the strategy: He makes one MAGA-influenced assertion after another; you refuse even to grant their possible validity and, instead, proffer a course of action he is free to take or reject. Thus, to his “The First Lady is a model of elegance and beauty,” you might reply, “Who? That gold-digging cunt? She can suck my elegant and beautiful dick.”

HE: “The stock market is at an all-time high, which proves the economy is great.”

YOU: “Kiss my motherfucking ass, you mouth-breathing brain-dead dumb-as-dirt fucking piece of fuck.”

HE: “We control the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has no military left, and they’re begging President Trump to make a deal.”

YOU: “Hey. You. Douchebag. Why don’t you eat me, and then your wife can eat me, and then your children—whom I hereby disown as cousins—can eat me, and then you can all fuck off and die.”

We think this approach strikes a nice compromise between declining to engage, which might cast a pall over the proceedings, and responding with the kind of passionate advocacy that could only cause the disagreement to escalate, horrifying everyone else at the table and casting a real damper on what should be a cheerful and gratitude-filled celebration.

Moreover, in so doing, you’ll draw the attention of all present to yet one more version of Splitsville, our term for when a single geo-political entity harbors two or more distinct “nations.” For you will have clearly identified yourself as belonging to the “nation” that holds MAGA (another “nation”) in the contempt it so richly deserves. There will be those around the table who will cheer for you, and you will find it gratifying to acknowledge them as your fellow-nationals. There will also (alas) be those who rise to your uncle’s defense, demonstrating to which “nation” they belong. And there will be a third group, who will ally themselves neither with you nor with him, but fuck them.

Good luck, and Happy Thanksgiving! And fuck your fucking uncle.

IF YOU FOUND THIS PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT HELPFUL, YOU CAN ASSIST US BY BUYING THE SPLIT IN ALL THREE FORMATS.

Do so here.

AND WHILE YOU’RE AT IT, BUY ELLIS’S PARODY OF DUNE.

Here. Or wait for the paperback.

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