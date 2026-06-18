Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

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Elaine Berman's avatar
Elaine Berman
4d

Fascinating analogy about the splintering of political factions:

"Indeed, we’re halfway there today, pre-split like a Hershey bar pre-scored into tidy little separate squares for easy snacking and sharing."

Gee, I sure would love to read an optimistic 'what if' tale of what life might be like in a Blue States of America world...hint, hint.

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Bern's avatar
Bern
4d

Trump ain't an 80 kind of a guy. He's more like a 4-20's guy, and he has enough of our money to keep all 4 hangin' round for now.

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