It isn’t often that you come up, in a fit of satirical whimsy, with a neat-o metaphor to describe a certain phenomenon, only to have a persuasive, eloquent professional confirm its accuracy down to last little jot ’n’ tittle. But that’s what we have, today, with Splitsville and the latest two essays by the historian Thomas Zimmer.

To recap: From November of 2023 to November of last year, we serialized on Wonkette The Split, a dystopian satirical novel set in the vague, near future after the peaceful separation of the red and the blue states into two separate countries, the red Confederation of Conservative States of America (CCSA) and the blue USA. We trace the story of Lorinda Moon, a 20-something bartender from Texas who grew up mainly in CCSA. Lorinda is told she is due for a life-changing promotion at work. In celebration, she parties with a stranger, gets pregnant, and decides to get an abortion. Needless to say, such a thing is profoundly illegal in the CCSA (but, needless to say, is of course readily available if you’re rich and connected).

She runs afoul of the law and goes on the lam, at which point she is taken up by an underground railroad of sympathetic allies whose goal is to deliver her to the USA through a secret gap in the border wall. Their perilous journey takes them through various “enclaves”—semi-autonomous communities dedicated to one or another political, cultural, or religious obsession. The story is set almost entirely in this red-state nation, where the crappy economy, the lunatic mega-church Christianity, the toxic environment, the fundamental ignorance, and the obsession with guns are pretty much what you’d expect: which is to say, it’s a slightly exaggerated version of what’s going on right now. Like we said: satire. We describe it as Mad Max: Fury Road meets Gulliver’s Travels, with a little Terry Southern thrown in.

Sounds good, right? Well, get this: Thirty-six editors at thirty-six publishers declined to publish The Split. Steve thinks it’s because they were and are leery of any piece of fiction that posits the dissolution of the actual USA. Ellis thinks it could be nervousness about dealing as we do with the subject of abortion. Both of us think that publishing today is an identity-politics mess, in which works by old white guys (unless they’re James Patterson) sit at the bottom of the list of what’s tempting.

So we published it ourselves. You can buy the (very handsome, immaculate) book, in paperback, hardcover, or e-book form, starting here on our website, where you can scroll down for links to booksellers.

While we were prepping the book for publication, we started this newsletter. Its title, “Splitsville,” presents that neat-o metaphor we mentioned up top. As we never tire of explaining—or, rather, as we always tire of explaining, but explain anyway—Splitsville refers to a situation in which two or more distinct nations occupy a single geo-political entity. The USA today has not (yet) separated, peacefully or otherwise, into two distinct nations. But for thirty-seven weeks we’ve explored various political, cultural, and philosophical ways this country is indeed Splitsville, harboring variations of two groups whose fundamental views of reality itself are at odds, often with a third group who can’t be bothered to have or express a view of reality.

We’ve thought, all along, that we’ve mainly been talking about today, in the Age of Trump, and that today’s “polarization” goes back to, say, 2016, or Reagan, or Bill Buckley, or the Civil War. But last week Thomas Zimmer, a historian who used to teach at Georgetown U., but who recently moved, with his family, back to his native Germany, said that the US has been Splitsville since before its very founding:

A hierarchical ethno-state dominated by white Christians or a pluralistic democracy with sincere egalitarian aspirations? That conflict was not resolved in 1776. It wasn’t settled in 1865. And unfortunately, contrary to the dominant mainstream narrative, the passing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 didn’t usher in democratic consensus either. Instead, the forces who fear and disdain the vision of egalitarian pluralism have been engaged in a comprehensive counter-mobilization spearheaded by movement conservatism. On January 20, those who explicitly reject the creedal or civic national identity came to power. Their overarching goal is to restore white male domination in all spheres of life and recenter the social and political order around strict hierarchies of race, gender, religion, and wealth—as opposed to equality and egalitarian principles. The Trumpists didn’t depart from a previously stable democratic consensus. They represent the radical wing of a rightwing coalition that was never on board with egalitarian principles and democratic pluralism. They believe any measure—regardless of how extreme—is now justified to defend “real America.”

We sort of already knew this, but jeez. When you put it that way, it sounds bad.

That’s because it is bad. Zimmer’s first essay covers the historical background of our Splitsville reality.

During the Reconstruction period immediately after the Civil War through the mid- to late 1870s, the nation embarked on an unprecedented experiment in biracial democracy—brief, but breathtaking in its impact. Amongst white Americans, there was a widespread expectation that formerly enslaved people would probably not even know what to do with their newly acquired rights. But in reality, voter turnout among Black people was extremely high. About 2,000 Black men were elected to public office on all levels—Mississippi even sent two Black senators to Congress. South Carolina, the heart of the former Confederacy, elected a majority Black state legislature in 1868.

But it did not last…The level of biracial equality and democratic participation the South experienced during Reconstruction would not be reached again until almost a full century later. There would not be another Black senator in Congress until 1967; the South did not elect another Black person to the Senate until 2013.

His second essay provides a grim but irrefutable description of our present-day situation. (Note the first sentence! Sound familiar?)

Two Americas exist within the boundaries of the nation state: liberal, left, progressive vs conservative, rightwing, reactionary… those are just labels. But they correspond to a reality that threatens the very existence of the United States. The gap between Red America and Blue America is rapidly widening…

In nearly all spheres of life, “red” and “blue” worlds are moving in opposite directions: Voting rights and participation in the political process; gender relations; the relationship between church and state; education and parenting; access to health care and welfare state protections; attitudes towards science and modern medicine; trade unions and workers’ rights; gun laws and environmental regulations. It all contributes to a situation in which the life expectancy at birth in the two Americas diverges drastically: It is almost universally higher in Democratic states while 15 of the 16 states with the lowest life expectancy are dominated by Republicans.

You should really read both his essays, not only to confirm and consolidate your own priors, but to appreciate how insightful and brilliant we are (despite our never having taught at Georgetown) in The Split. As we said, Zimmer is German, but he writes in English better than most Americans. (Although, really, who doesn’t?) The second essay is particularly convincing (and unsettling) in its depiction of a right-wing intelligentsia that really does believe that only white Christian men are actual “Americans,” and have been rallying to do drastic things to prevail in their struggle against everybody else. In 2021, in a magazine called American Mind, someone named Glenn Ellmers wrote what Zimmer calls “a particularly instructive essay” entitled “‘Conservatism’ Is No Longer Enough,” about which Zimmer writes:

According to Ellmers, Biden’s presidency represented a vision of multiracial pluralism that was hostile to what he referred to as “authentic America.” In his view, everyone who voted for Joe Biden and his “progressive project of narcotizing the American people and turning us into a nation of slaves” was simply not worthy of inclusion in the body politic. Ellmers declared that “most people living in the United States—certainly more than half—are not Americans in any meaningful sense of the term.”

On the one hand, this is frightening in its delirious inhumanity. On the other, it’s the usual conservative puffed-up posturing. Which is not to say that it’s harmless. We see, daily, in the depredations of ICE, that even puffed-up, posturing dweebs like Ellmers and Stephen Miller have no trouble finding a goon squad of waddling bullies to bring real terror, harm, injury, and death to those the dweebs target. When we call them “fascists” and even “Nazis,” their response is, “Yeah? So?”

Will they succeed? Will demography and sheer human decency hold them in check? Will widespread Trump-revulsion wreck their movement? Will Stephen Miller convert to Christianity when his Christian-supremacist confederates start giving him the side-eye?

Zimmer saves his prediction of how (and if) they can be defeated for a third essay next week. We will of course provide “coverage.” Meanwhile, read his essays, note how they entirely support and amplify everything we’ve been saying in Splitsville, and buy a few dozen copies of The Split as an expression of your admiration and gratitude. Besides, you’ll like it! It’s exciting and funny! And—especially in hardcover—it makes a fine gift!

Thank you for your attention to this matter, in advance.

Buy it here! Now!

Leave a comment

Share