Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Janowski's avatar
Mike Janowski
5d

I absolutely LOVED "The Split". Lived for each chapter on Sunday, rooted for Lorinda, and wanted Janielle Stark to get hit by a fucking 20-ton rock. I look forward to reading Zimmer, and sharing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JCfromNC's avatar
JCfromNC
5d

Wonkette had a post yesterday (8/20) on Charlie Kirk talking some similar stuff about “real Americans” and how any naturalized citizens or descendants of same aren’t Americans — or at least they aren’t if their religion or skin color or whatever makes Charlie Kirk uncomfortable. 😡

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Steve Radlauer and Ellis Weiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture