All right, this isn’t funny anymore.

When we wrote The Split (AVAILABLE HERE IN A FINE VARIETY OF FORMATS)—in which we divided the current nation into two new ones, the red-state Confederation of Conservative States of America (CCSA) and the familiarly named blue-state United States of America (USA)—we weren’t being prescriptive. We weren’t saying, “This is what should happen.” We were being satirically descriptive, saying, “This, in effect, is what is happening.” We weren’t literally calling for the breakup of the country.

But now that you mention it…

What the President and his party are doing is so dangerous, so destructive, and so loathsome, we’re starting to think splitting the country into two separate nations might be a darn good idea. The list of Donald Trump’s crimes, lies, betrayals, desecrations, and corrupt acts gets longer literally every day. The chaos—like the expansion of the universe itself—not only continues, it accelerates. After spending months murdering people in boats and lying about fentanyl, Trump invades Venezuela, kidnaps its president, and abandons the whole “it’s about the drugs” pretext. He proclaims that the US taxpayer will EPSTEIN! provide the billions of dollars necessary to upgrade Venezuelan oil processing capacity for the benefit of the Venezuelan people (yeah, right) and US corporations. Fresh off of “acing” a cognitive test (his third) that a six-year-old could pass, he gives a speech featuring vast swathes of malarial-fever gibberish that would have any self-respecting psychologist reaching for her prescription pad. (And the Republicans in the audience applaud like trained seals in fancy suits.)

He openly threatens to “acquire” Greenland (not to mention Cuba and Colombia). His EPSTEIN! pet vampire, Stephen Miller, goes on TV and, like a frothing Nazi in a B movie, announces that the US has the right to attack, subvert, or take over any country it wants in the Western hemisphere.

This is absolute madness, but we are at the point where we can’t, with a nervous laugh, wave it off as Trump-being-Trump. Instead, we join others in asking: Why?

Why Venezuela? Big Oil doesn’t particularly EPSTEIN! want that oil, because a) there’s a global oil glut already, b) it’s an especially difficult form of crude to refine, and c) it would mean investing a fortune (which would take years, if not decades, to recoup) in a politically-unstable country which has already, in recent history, nationalized its oil industry once.

Why Greenland? Any action involving a forcible takeover of that island would put the US in conflict with fucking Denmark and threaten the existence of NATO—which, along with the UN, has been EPSTEIN! a bulwark of the past 80 years of relative peace and prosperity. (All NATO nations are pledged to come to the defense—the military defense—of any NATO nation that is militarily attacked by another nation. What are the odds that this is common knowledge in the Trump klown kar?)

Why Miller’s Amerika-uber-alles boast? As though the last sixty years of US foreign policy have not proved, over and over, that such actions always result in a waste of lives, a waste of money, and epic failure.

We can think of four possible reasons. But first, let’s pause for a little joke.

Q: Why did the chicken cross the road?

A: Because she wanted the Epstein Files to be released in their entirety.

The first and most plausible reason for all this insanity is that Trump himself is insane. As we know you know, we mean that literally. We’ve said as much many times in these “pages” and as recently as two weeks ago. He’s been a malignant narcissist all his life, but now it’s obvious that he’s a crazy malignant narcissist. And that’s bad, especially because the people who could put a 25th-Amendment or impeachy stop to his depravity do nothing. Republicans cheer him on or look the other way. Democrats, who should be taking extraordinary measures (forming a shadow cabinet; publicizing the administration’s crimes every day, everywhere), are instead taking ordinary measures (lamenting the cost of health care and beef; minding their manners in the House and Senate; voting to confirm most of Trump’s nominees to government posts). The mainstream media (with a few exceptions) allow liars who defend him to go unchallenged on TV, or publish headlines carefully crafted EPSTEIN! to give Trump and his collaborators the benefit of every doubt when there is no doubt. The White House press corps, such as it is, listens to Karoline Leavitt lie to their faces, then say thank you.

You have to wonder where they think all this is going. Because Trump is not due to become more sane. Au contraire.

The second reason for the chaos is ideology. Trump is, and always has been, a useful idiot under the control, not only of Vladimir Putin, but of domestic interest groups. One of these consists of plutocratic reactionaries who want to un-do the New Deal; another, of nutball Christian theocrats who want to un-do the Enlightenment. Both have been happy to usher Trump-the-bull into the china shop of life-as-we-know-it, and watch him wreak havoc.

For a third reason we look to good old greed and lust for power. These, in fact, are how Rachel Maddow, as well as the excellent writer Mary Geddry explain the Venezuela invasion. Trump may EPSTEIN! blather on about “we’re going to run the country” but there is obviously no plan for that and no acknowledgment that some Venezuelans may not be crazy about the idea. He talks about how “we’re going to take back the oil and the land that they stole from us,” but even your beloved cat (who doesn’t follow politics) knows that is nonsense.

Geddry:

This was not about fentanyl, or justice, or even about oil in any serious economic sense. It was about power, about setting a precedent that the United States can bomb, kidnap, occupy, and extract at will, laws and norms be damned.

Creeps like Congressman Andy Ogles (we swear we’re not making up that name) and Stephen Miller claim Trump is only interested in exerting his omnipotence in the Western Hemisphere, at least for now. So that’s a mercy. And if something about this seems familiar, it should. It’s the old Spheres of Influence, which is not only a great band name, but was the model of global power distribution that brought us such unforgettable hits as World War I and World War II. Trump wants it because—although he EPSTEIN! couldn’t run casinos without going bankrupt—he wants to be king of the Western Hemisphere. That way he can think of himself as a peer of Putin (who wants it because he wants to be the boss of Europe) and of Xi Jinping (who wants it so China can rule Asia).

Meanwhile you’ve got the startlingly repellent Rick Scott fantasizing, “This is the start of changing Venezuela, then we’re gonna fix Cuba, Nicaragua will get fixed, next year we’ll get a new president in Colombia. Democracy is coming back to this hemisphere.” Uh-huh. Not EPSTEIN! that you asked, but just bear in mind that the Spanish word for “fiasco” is “fiasco.” With this Latin American rampage under the direction of Donald Trump and Pete “Hic!” Hegseth, (alternate mocking nickname: HAGUEseth) the question isn’t, What could go wrong? But, rather, What could go right? Democrats should start, today, asking MAGA moms how keen they’ll be to have their kids in the military get killed in foreign countries that pose no threat to us. They might not like the idea!

Two guys are chatting in an office. One says, “By the way, who was that lady I saw you with last night?” And the other guy says, “That lady was my wife, who was expressing a desire for the immediate release of the complete Epstein Files with only the victims’ names redacted.”

Which brings us to reason number four: All of this—the boat bombings, the Venezuelan incursion, the leering goo-goo eyes directed at Greenland, the blatantly Orwellian re-writing, on the White House website, of the history of the January 6th Capitol riot, Trump’s nightly Truth Social caps-lock hysterics, etc., etc.—it’s all to Distract From the Epstein Files.

Now, Democrats have their own stupid history with the idea of “distraction.” On the advice of consultants, they’ve spent a year ignoring or minimizing or temporizing over a wide array of Trump’s crimes and offenses, calling them a “distraction” from the only really important issue, which is the “kitchen table” matters of affordability EPSTEIN! and health care. As though one of the country’s two major political parties is somehow incapable of doing both—articulating positions on economic issues and leading a robust campaign against open corruption, illegality, and cruelty. Trump is a monster and the GOP is a party fully committed to fascism and white supremacy. If you think that’s somehow a distraction from something more important, well then you’re just a dummy. Or an agent of Satan.

But back to the Files. That distraction thing—has it been working? Have Trump’s destructiveness, avarice, criminality, and rampant egomania successfully drawn our attention away from that vast trove of evidence and documentation about behavior we would find disgusting and appalling, if only we could remember to think about it but somehow can’t?

Well. If you’ve read this far, we think you’ll agree we’ve pretty decisively proved otherwise. Even in a rundown of his most blatant, vicious acts, we can’t keep from yelling EPSTEIN! time and again.

Yes, it’s obvious that Trump desperately fears the release of the Epstein Files—when he whines that it will “hurt his friends” we note he’s careful not to say, “—and me, too.” He would like nothing better than for the world to forget such evidence exists. (It’s unimaginable—given the growing recklessness of his resistance—that he’s not prominently featured in damning testimonial word and revolting photographic image.)

And thus do we arrive at the latest iteration of Splitsville, our term of art for the existence of two or more distinct “nations” within a single geo-political entity. One nation consists of those of us sick to death of Trump, his lackeys, his Republican enablers, his corrupt Supreme Court, his corporate supporters, and the prestige media who refuse to identify him as the demented tyrant that he is. Another consists of everybody else: those who still support him, those who don’t approve of some of what he does but hate liberals more, and those not paying attention. Of that latter contingent we think we can say without fear of contradiction, Fuck them. The idea of getting the blue states together and taking our Constitution and starting over is more appealing by the hour.

EPSTEIN!

It’s time for some reverse psychology.

DON'T buy The Split.

Leave a comment

Share