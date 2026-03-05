NB: Substack is not letting me post Steve Radlauer’s name under the headline above. It keeps telling me “Something went wrong.” YA THINK? E.W.

So. Any questions? Yes? You in the back—?

Q: What the fuck?

A: That is an excellent question. Unfortunately at this time we lack sufficient information to answer it. Yes—?

Q: Huh?

A: That we can answer. Let’s start by reviewing recent events.

Several days ago, Donald Trump unilaterally—well, bilaterally; Israel is involved, too—launched a war against Iran. People were quick to compare it to the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, both because a) neither country had attacked the US, and b) their names are almost identical. If there were a country called Irav, we probably would have attacked it over the past 20 years.

Note that in 2003 there had been at least the pretext of what screenwriters call an “inciting incident,” which is the event that gets the story going. In that case, it was the catastrophes of 9-11 in 2001. Of course, Iraq had nothing to do with 9-11; President George W. Bush, Veep Dick Cheney, and SecDef Donald Rumsfeld launched a campaign of lies, propaganda, and bullshit to promote popular support for the invasion. It was disgraceful, an unmitigated fiasco that led to tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths and a cavalcade of corruption, but at least they tried to make it look like a reprisal for our national trauma. They strove to gin up popular support for it, and they succeeded.

The Trump admin can’t be bothered to do even that. When, on March 2, Secretary of State Marco “Liddle Marco” Rubio was asked why we invaded, here is what he said, as reported by Natasha Bertrand of CNN and re-printed by the excellent Jay Kuo in his newsletter, The Status Kuo:

The imminent threat was that we knew that if Iran was attacked, and we believed they would be attacked, that they would immediately come after us, and we were not going to sit, sit there and absorb a blow before we responded.

Who would attack Iran first? Israel. Thus, we went to war because we were goaded by Israel’s intention. Doesn’t that sound bad? It sure does. But don’t worry. First, because one day later Rubio denied having said that. On March 3 he said, “It’s false to say I said the U.S. had to attack because Israel was going to attack. That’s not what I said.” He’s not just contradicting himself, he’s lying about something he said, out loud, in public, to CNN. That’s bad, too, isn’t it? Oh well.

Then, on March 4, Press Secretary Karolyin’ (sic) Leavitt offered this explanation. Over to you, New Republic:

The president had a feeling, again, based on fact, that Iran was going to strike the United States, was going to strike our assets in the region, and he made a determination to launch Operation Epic Fury based on all of those reasons.

Israel forced our hand, but they didn’t. Trump had a feeling, but it was based on fact. This must be what they mean by “the fog leading up to the fog of war.” But don’t fret, because now we (think we) actually know why they attacked Iran. Here’s the relentless Tengrain at Mock Paper Scissors reporting on what Axios’s morning email reported:

Last Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called President Trump with a stunning tip: Iran’s supreme leader and his top advisers were set to meet at a single location in Tehran on Saturday morning.

They could all be killed in one devastating airstrike, Netanyahu told Trump and his team, Axios’ Marc Caputo and Barak Ravid write.

It answers the question that lawmakers, MAGA skeptics and world leaders have all been asking since Saturday: Why now?

The answer: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his inner circle were irresistible targets of opportunity that neither Trump nor Netanyahu wanted to pass up.

Trump was already leaning toward striking Iran before learning the new intelligence about Khamenei. What he hadn’t decided was when — until Netanyahu called.

So now we know What, and Why now? But do we know Has there been any idiotic bluster involved? We do know, because there has. As the tireless Aron Rupar reports, here is a statement from the man Wonkette’s Evan Hurst calls the Secretary of Hair and Makeup, Pete Hegseth:

Death & destruction from the sky all day. We’re playing for keeps. Our warfighters have maximum authorities granted personally by POTUS & yours truly. Our rules of engagement are bold, precise designed to unleash American power, not shackle it ... we are punching them while they are down.

Note, to your amusement and disgust, that “our warfighters” are not constrained by any pussy-ass International Humanitarian Law or Geneva Conventions. They have authorities personally granted them by Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth. This is like asking one of Al Capone’s muscle, “Why did you feel entitled to murder that cop?” and being told, “Because Mister Capone personally told me I could.”

Next question. Yes—?

Q: Jesus Christ.

A: Could you state that in the form of a question?

Q: Jesus Christ?

A: Actually, yes. Funny you should mention Him. But first, cast what remains of your mind back to 1980, when XTC released the album Black Sea with the song “Generals and Majors.” It includes the line, “Generals and majors always seem so unhappy ‘less they got a war.” Is this really true?

We don’t know any generals or majors, so we can’t say. But we can say that there are at least several commanding officers in the US military who are tickled pink by the invasion of Iran. And why? Because—but let’s ask Jonathan Larsen:

A combat-unit commander told non-commissioned officers at a briefing Monday that the Iran war is part of God’s plan and that Pres. Donald Trump was “anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth,” according to a complaint by a non-commissioned officer.

From Saturday morning through Monday night, more than 110 similar complaints about commanders in every branch of the military had been logged by the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF).

The complaints came from more than 40 different units spread across at least 30 military installations, the MRFF told me Monday night.

Air Force veteran Mikey Weinstein, founder and director of the MRFF, told Larsen:

These calls have one damn thing in freaking common; our MRFF clients [service members who seek MRFF aid] report the unrestricted euphoria of their commanders and command chains as to how this new “biblically-sanctioned” war is clearly the undeniable sign of the expeditious approach of the fundamentalist Christian “End Times” as vividly described in the New Testament Book of Revelationˆ

So, yes, it’s our old friends, the Rapture and the Tribulation, leading to the ultimate battle between good and evil and climaxing in the return of Jesus leading an army of the holy.

You, of course, are somewhat familiar with the flaring imbecility of that eschatology, because you have read The Split. (RIGHT?) If not, let’s just say you should. Let’s also just say that, for a comprehensive introduction to the whole lurid fantasy, from the Antichrist to the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse to the Opening of the Seven Seals to the 200 Million Horsemen Out of the East, the seas turning to blood, the descent from Heaven of the New Jerusalem (a high-rise condo 1,500 miles high and wide)…for all of it, and too much more, go here and buy this. It’s informative, it’s appalling, and it’s hilarious.

Speaking of appalling, if not hilarious, is it really a good idea to have military commanders, who are tasked with ordering men to kill and/or be killed, storming around the globe in avid anticipation of the end of the world? Might it be unwise to have officers in charge of combat troops and serious weaponry who flaunt a religious belief that holds, among other things, that all Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Buddhists, Catholics, and etc. who do not accept Jesus in the evangelical manner deserve to—and are destined to—die? Does anyone seriously think it’s cool to have the Secretary of Defense be an alcoholic with an adolescent’s manliness insecurities?

Next question. Yes?

Q: Why is the Iran action called Operation Epic Fury?

A: Because, as usual, it’s always projection with these nimrods. Epic Fury is E.F., which is their unconscious way of referring to the Epstein Files. That’s why Trump invaded Iran—not only as a “distraction” from the increasingly damning news about the files, but in an attempt to compel everyone to rally around the flag and support him. Oh, and possibly as a pretext to justify canceling the midterms.

Q: Will it work?

A: No. Nothing he does works. Last question. Yes—?

Q: What does all this have to do with Splitsville?

A: You mean our—

Q: Your term of art referring to a situation in which a single geo-political entity harbors two or more distinct “nations,” yes.

A: Because, unlike Trump’s other follies—the tariffs, the ballroom, ICE, DOGE—the attack on Iran has splintered the US into a lot of fragments, and not just the usual three of Pro-, Con-, and Don’t Care. They include:

❖ Die-hard Trump fans who cheer everything he does, no matter how stupid, cruel, or demented

❖ Right-wing “patriots” who get boners any time the US does anything militarily, regardless of the merits or the outcome

❖ Republicans in office, from dog catcher to POTUS, who are desperate to stay in power and don’t care how they do it

❖ Opponents of the Iranian theocracy, who don’t care about Trump but want to see it fall

❖ Opponents of the theocracy who nonetheless see this as a reckless, not to say illegal, act, who demand Congress be consulted before the US goes to war

❖ MAGA isolationists who voted for Trump because he promised “no more forever wars or nation-building” and who now feel betrayed

❖ Opponents of Trump now furious that he’s acting like a king, not to mention getting people—civilians and soldiers—killed to distract from the Epstein Files

❖ Members of the military, and military and academic historians, who see and deplore the haste and carelessness with which this has been whipped up, and who know how unpredictable and dangerous the future is

❖ Americans living, working in, or visiting the Middle East or on cruise ships stranded in Middle Eastern ports, all of whom are being told by the Trump Administration that they’re shit out of luck

There are probably more. But is that split-y enough for ya? Good, good. Meanwhile, watch for two aspects of this nightmare/farce to be in constant tension: One is, the chief Ayatollah, Khameini, is dead. Trump can point to that fact as proof of “victory.” Of course, he could be replaced by his even-more-hardline son, so maybe never mind.

The other is, Trump wants this to last as long as possible—ideally until November and the midterms. But even he must know (to the extent that the word “know” has any meaning with regard to his rapidly corroding mind) that an incursion like this lasting eight more months will look like anything but victory. It’s already metastasizing throughout the region and drawing in other countries, militias, proxies, etc. Oh, and for added hilarity, it’s already being said that the US lacks sufficient top-rank weapons for a conflict lasting more than another week or so.

All of that can only mean more American deaths. Having already abandoned previous pretexts and rationales for the invasion—to “keep Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons;” to “prevent our being attacked once Israel attacked”—the only one left will be “to free the Iranian people.” Does Trump (and do the Republicans) really believe any but a tiny minority of Americans will be willing to send US soldiers to die for the sake of Iran—a country which, by then, will be a physical, social, and political wreck? Won’t that be just like Iraq? Does Trump think he can sell that to the American people?

We’re just asking questions. Frequently.

