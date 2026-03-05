Wonkette's THE SPLIT

3d

The only good I can take from this is Trump seems to insist on splitting more and more chunks off of his support. First the no more foreign wars group he snuck by Venezuela by just abducting their head of state and leaving the rest of his autocratic regime in place. But he can't just walk away from Iran now the rest of the middle east is already getting sucked in and oil is going through the roof. Which makes his oil oligarchs happy but crushes the rest of the market and especially crypto. (The joy of that is a lot of Trump's new billions are heavily involved in crypto and he's taking a bath). So he's lost the America first, no new wars group even if it takes awhile for them to fully leave. Soon he will only have his die hard base that would actually cheer him on if he shot the Pope on main Street and that's not enough to protect him let alone all the Republicans up for election come November. As soon as you start seeing Trump's picks losing the primaries the avalanche will begin. Don't think it can happen? Wait until oil breaks $120 a barrel

3d

Hey Ellis! Amazon only has your Rapture book in Kindle format. Where can I find hard copy? My Southern Baptist minister step-son (yes really, stop laughing) NEEDS this for his birthday next month. Oh, and one for me, of course. *S*

