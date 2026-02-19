Yes, you. Yes, “hates.”

Is that so hard to believe?

“But he doesn’t know me,” you weakly retort. At which we laugh in a witheringly dismissive manner and reply, “Of course not. That’s the point.” Trump hates everybody who is not himself—which, when you do the math, reveals that he hates everyone in the world.

“But that’s crazy!” a normal person (such as you) will reply. It is. In fact, it’s not only crazy, it’s insane. And it’s not only insane, it’s sick, psychotic, and significantly “fucked up.” But that doesn’t mean it’s not true. Consider the most cursory rundown of the things he’s done over the past year-and-change he’s been in office, and you’d give yourself an aneurysm trying to conclude that he doesn’t hate everybody, which includes you. Behold:

❖ He ended USAID, dooming hundreds of thousands to death by starvation and disease.

❖ He made a certifiable lunatic head of HHS, whose policies have caused the return of polio and measles (up next: Leprosy!) and discouraged the use of vaccines.

❖ His EPA has revoked the 2009 scientific finding that climate change is a danger.

❖ He is trying to kill renewable energy and bring back coal.

Speaking of which, take it away, Paul Krugman:

In many ways the Trump administration’s hostility to vaccines is similar to its hostility to clean energy…Both policy swerves will kill Americans. If Trumpists succeed in forcing the U.S. to burn more coal, thousands will die from air pollution. Only a year into the Trump 47 administration, there is already a resurgence in almost conquered diseases due to the anti-vax MAGA crusade. Both these sudden policy serves [sic. swerves?] are economically destructive: A 2024 report from the Centers for Disease Control estimated that each dollar spent on childhood vaccination has saved around $11 in societal costs.

Moreover, the Trumpists aren’t content with just cutting off federal funding — they’re determined to stop anyone else from doing the right thing. The Trump administration has imposed a blockade on privately funded wind and solar projects, while RFK Jr.’s allies are pushing to prevent states from implementing childhood vaccine mandates.

Want more? Here’s more:

❖ His ICE is conducting a reign of terror around the country, murdering witnesses, kidnapping immigrants (including children), and consigning them to concentration camps.

❖ His erratic tariffs are crippling the economy, raising the prices of imported goods and making long-term investments impossible.

❖ He has ordered a continuing series of bombings of small boats in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific, killing over 100 people who may be drug smugglers (which would be illegal) but who also may only be fishermen (which would be murder).

❖ He is alienating allies and subverting NATO, raising fears of a new nuclear weapons arms race and a new Cold War run by AI.

❖ He has largely abandoned Ukraine and sided with Russia.

❖ He is increasingly cosseting Nazis and white supremacists.

❖ He and his DOJ are doing everything they can to suppress the Epstein Files and protect the identities of pedophiles guilty of child trafficking, rape, torture, possibly even murder.

These, to put it gently, are not the policies and actions of a person who means well. In fact, they’re the policies and actions of a person who takes pleasure in being as destructive as possible. You—

(But wait. First, note that we haven’t even mentioned the greed, the grifting, and the graft; the destruction of the East Wing, the egomaniacal Kennedy Center farce, the ballroom, the arch, the FIFA “Peace Prize,” the bordelloification of the Oval Office, the extortion to get a train station and an airport (and possibly everything else in the country) named after him, the invasion of Venezuela, and the constant, constant lying.)

—may object, “Okay, he hates anyone decent, which includes me. But ‘everyone’? Shirley you can’t be suggesting that he hates his fellow billionaires. Or other authoritarians, like Orban or Putin or Netanyahu. And what about his wife! Okay, he probably hates her at this point, since she obviously hates him. But what about his children! Okay, he hates Tiffany, to the extent that he remembers who she is. But what about Don Junior, and Eric, and Ivanka?”

To answer those perfectly reasonable questions, let’s talk about quantum mechanics.

Gemini is Google’s “AI assistant.” Here’s its summary definition for the term superposition:

Superposition is a fundamental concept in quantum mechanics where a quantum system can exist in multiple states at the same time. For example, a qubit can be in a superposition of both “0” and “1” states simultaneously until it is measured, at which point it collapses into one of the states.

Yes, this seems counterintuitive (all of quantum mechanics is counterintuitive), but this is neither the time nor the place nor the spacetime to get into it. Let’s just accept that, at the most fundamental level, two realities can be present at the same time, and only the act of measurement causes the system to “make up its mind” and reveal a single state. This has been confirmed in thousands of experiments. No one really understands why or how it works this way.

This, we think, is as good a metaphor as any for describing the state of Donald Trump’s attitude toward those he might be thought to not hate. Toward them, Trump, due to the profoundly damaged nature of his psyche, exists in an affective state of superposition. He likes and hates them at the same time. (Forget “love.” He is and always has been incapable of love.) He likes them if they make him look good or can provide him with something he wants, which is limited to money, sex, cheeseburgers, preposterously over-the-top flattery, and esteem. But he also hates them because they are not him. And, because they are not him, and because he is a big fat mess (i.e., a malignant narcissist with paranoid and sadistic tendencies), each of them—even the lusted-after Ivanka—is a potential threat. The moment they behave improperly (by criticizing or repudiating him or just failing to worship him enough), the superposition collapses into the single state of hate.

(In this, he is different from the quantum mechanics model, in which the measurement of either state is equally likely. Trump will always default to hate and never to like. So sue us. It’s just a metaphor.)

So yes, of course he hates you. He hates you because he doesn’t know you. And even if you met him, and he got to know you, and he decided that he liked you, he would still hate you.

How, you may be wondering, are we going to tie this in to Splitsville, which is our term of art for when a single geo-political entity harbors two or more distinct “nations”? Easy. One nation consists of Donald Trump and the other malignant narcissists out there (he’s not the only one, but he’s the BIGGEST and MOST MALIGNANT), who rampage through life inflicting cruelty and damage without a speck of remorse, because they believe—their psychological equilibrium requires that they believe—that that is what “winners” do. The other nation is everybody else. Including you.

“Whatever,” you wearily reply. “But you’re forgetting something. If he really hates everybody, there’s one more person available for him to hate. Himself.”

You make an excellent point. Trump’s behavior, going back to when he first appeared on the social scene in New York in the 1980’s, has always reeked of desperation. No amount of money, no amount of publicity, no amount of fame, no amount of self-aggrandizement is enough. The unappeasably vainglorious asshole who cheats at golf and really seems to think he “won,” who recently slapped his name on the Kennedy Center, and who crows about the violence he unleashes and then can’t stop whining about not winning a Nobel Peace Prize, is the same sleazy douchebag who called the New York Post pretending to be his own p.r. flack, in order to brag about how Marla Maples thought (or allegedly said she thought) he was the World’s Greatest Lover. Trump is, and always has been, an unquenchable, unfillable, infinitely-dense black hole of insecurity.

Where it comes from—genetics; bad parenting; Jewish space lasers—we don’t know. What we do know is that no personality subject to so insatiable a need for what psychologists charmingly call “narcissistic supply” has the wherewithal, the inner resources of stability and calm, to like itself. Every transparently stupid boast (“My uncle taught at MIT. That means I’m smart.”) whether at a rally (“I have the best words.”) or in a press gaggle (“I aced the cognitive test.”) reveals a fear that the opposite is true. And if the opposite is true…well, add that to the well-known history of bankruptcies, business failures, felony convictions, court-levied fines, impeachments, accusations (and boasts!) of sexual assault, and a lifetime of lying and cheating, and it would be hard for Trump to suppress the conclusion that he really is, at bottom, that which he most despises: a loser.

So yes. In some small isolation booth of his ego, shielded from all the pretense and Big Lies and fantasizing, he hates himself.

As well he should.

