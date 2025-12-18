Okay, first: We write these on Wednesday, edit them Wednesday night, tweak them on Thursday morning, and publish them some time mid-day Thursday. That means that the main body of this one will be written before Donald Trump’s address to the nation this (Wednesday) evening, at 9pm EST. A lot of this, Splitsville Number 54, will be a speculative discussion of what he’ll say and the way that he’ll say it, in the context of the health, or lack thereof, of the mind of his brain. But, before publishing tomorrow (Thursday), we’ll have time to review what he actually did say, and either brag about our prescience, or apologize—a little—for our presumption.

We take it as axiomatic that the speech—if there is one—will have been written by Stephen “America’s Favorite Jewish Nazi” Miller—for whom, as the indispensable Tengrain at Mock Paper Scissors reminds us, the pronouns are “him” and “Himmler.” On the other hand, it’s possible that Trump will just do his usual standup schtick like he does at rallies, and ramble on with lies, gaslighting, diversions, digressions, and gibberish. In either case, here is an incomplete list of topics and concerns that will be clamoring for attention in Trump’s obviously-compromised consciousness:

1. Friday’s scheduled release of the Eps Files (”The Truth Is In There”)

2. The “Armada” he sent to Venezuela, to regain what they “stole” from the US, and the continuing controversy over his bombing fishing boats in an act of what is, indisputably, either a war crime or simple murder

3. Susie Wiles’ tell-all (or tell-a-lot) to Vanity Fair. Not that anything she said is particularly revelatory. But it feels indiscreet and shocking.

4. The near-universal condemnation of his tweet and remarks about the death of Rob Reiner and his wife.

5. The abandonment of Mike Johnson by four Republicans, resulting in a new discharge petition to force the House to vote on extending the Barack Hussein Obama Care subsidies

6. Recently released Dept. of Labor statistics about net job losses, combined with an uptick in inflation numbers, all suggesting a pre-recession economy

7. Controversy over his grotesquely outsized ballroom and preposterously vainglorious (proposed, at least to himself) arch

8. Dan Bongino’s announced resignation as Co-Deputy FBI Director

9. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s continual criticisms of Trump and his betrayal of MAGA

10. The imminent resignation or retirement of upwards of 20 Republicans in the House, threatening to give the majority (and the speakership) to the Democrats

11. Widespread predictions by eminent Republicans that they face a “bloodbath” in the midterms next year

12. His worse-than-Marie-Antoinette comments (she at least offered cake) about how parents should (in spite of his “booming economy”) buy fewer pencils and dolls as Christmas gifts for their spoiled kids

13. His vacillation between calling “affordability” a “Democrat hoax;” something he and his administration is dealing with effectively; and a word he recently invented

14. The Pulitzer Prize Board, responding to Trump’s suing them for not rescinding their 2018 awards to the New York Times and the Washington Post for their reporting on Russian interference and the Trump campaign, demanding, in discovery, Trump’s medical records, psychological records, prescription histories, tax returns, financial holdings, foreign gifts, crypto assets and liabilities, plus documents proving that all those other lawsuits (the E. Jean Carroll cases, the CNN suit, the ABC settlement, the CBS extortion, the Wall Street Journal–Epstein birthday card fiasco) actually caused the billions and billions of dollars in harm Trump keeps claiming. He’ll drop the suit, of course. But it’s nice that they asked.

(We’re not even mentioning the massacre of Jews in Australia or the killings at Brown. Donald Trump would never deign to concern his beautiful-if-diseased mind with such things unless someone involved—the killers or the victims—had said something about him personally.)

Note, if you can manage to wrap your mind around it, that all of these events and topics took place or became newly salient over the past week.

It would be one thing if Trump could maintain an iron discipline, read from a speech carefully crafted to either refute or ignore all the above bullet-points, end with “God bless America,” and call it a night. But he can’t. He couldn’t during his first term. As a malignant narcissist (and as an emotional toddler), he chafed at being told what to do; having to read from and stick to a text was anathema. And he’s now five more years into his cognitive decline since then.

But what kind of cognitive decline?

If your first answer is “Alzheimer’s,” join the club. But, as we’ve learned over the past few weeks, it’s worse than that. Alzheimer’s is one kind of dementia, but Trump sure seems to suffer from a different kind, i.e., frontotemporal dementia. Yes, it’s abbreviated FTD, and yes, Floral Telegraph Delivery still exists and uses the same letters. Deal with it.

From the Alzheimer’s Research Association:

The fundamental distinction between frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s is the brain regions they impact. Frontotemporal dementia, as its name suggests, predominantly affects the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. The frontal and temporal lobes are typically related to personality, language, and behavior and are crucial for some cognitive processes. The frontal lobe is essential for performing higher-level executive functions [!!], including judgment, reasoning, emotional regulation, and problem-solving. On the other hand, the temporal lobe plays a role in processing auditory data and encoding memories.

Contrarily, Alzheimer’s typically affects multiple brain regions with the disease progression. In the early stages, the disease affects the entorhinal cortex and hippocampus, which are critical for memory and learning.

One key distinction between the two is that Alzheimer’s sufferers can’t remember things, but they know they can’t remember. FTD (or, more specifically, “behavioral variant FTD,” or bvFTD) sufferers engage in confabulation—which is to say, they make shit up out of a mix of real memory, whim, past experiences such as movies they’ve seen (shades of Ronald Reagan), and fantasy. And they believe it. Such people can claim to have cured cancer—or to have won the 2020 election by a landslide—and can then pass a lie detector test, because they don’t know it’s not true.

What are the implications of this diagnosis? Let’s ask Jim Stewartson, whose blog Mind War has some scathing observations. We’ll add our own examples as appropriate.

Here are some of the most common behavioral changes in early FTD according to the Mayo Clinic:

· Increasingly inappropriate social behavior.

(“Quiet! Quiet, piggy.”)

· Loss of empathy and other interpersonal skills. For example, not being sensitive to another person’s feelings.

(Cf. Trump’s tweet about Reiner, and his diatribe about Somalians being “garbage.”)

· Lack of judgment.

(Trump’s recent tweet: “Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America. It will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before. Until such time as they return to the United States of America all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets that they previously stole from us.”)

· Loss of inhibition.

(This just in from The New Republic: “As if Trump’s new hallway of presidential portraits wasn’t enough of an eyesore, he’s now added long, rambling plaques summarizing the accomplishments of each of our past leaders. And they are just as petty, biased, and indelicate as you would expect.

“Under Joe Biden’s ‘portrait’—which is just a picture of an autopen signing Biden’s name—the plaque begins, ‘Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History.’”)

· Lack of interest, also known as apathy. Apathy can be mistaken for depression.

· A decline in personal hygiene.

There’s more.

Perhaps the most alarming symptom of dementia, whether FTD or Alzheimer’s, is that it makes the patient far more suggestible, and vulnerable to malign influence. Scientifically, according to a 2025 study, dementia makes people more gullible.

Stewartson adds, “...over the last six months, [Trump] has lost the ability to play-act the emotions of a normal person, or even to even to acknowledge that others really exist at all, except as political targets.” You see this in his cabinet meetings, where, after the customary round of Dear Leader ass-kissing, Trump zones out as others talk, or falls asleep completely. Meanwhile, his indifference to actually governing means that those around him (Russell Vought, Stephen Miller) take up, and take advantage of, the slack.

Oh, yeah—remember that it’s always necessary to end discussions like this with the liturgical chant, “And it will only get worse.”

One common joke about Trump II is that, if he dies in office, his staff will do a Weekend at Bernie’s simulation of his being alive. But it’s arguable that that’s already happening. Stewartson, though, sees something far more alarming:

Psychologically, Donald Trump is decompensating as a result of his unresolved narcissistic injury being repetitively re-inflamed through the drip-drip of the Epstein files. As I’ve reported for months, he is in what is called narcissistic collapse because the prospect of being exposed is not just a political problem—for a narcissist, it is psychological annihilation.

With the deadline of the Epstein files release this week—regardless of how complete they will be given the current state of the FBI and DOJ—the pressure on Trump’s self-image, his ego, cannot be overstated. He will go to any lengths to avoid being exposed—even if it means betraying his supporters and allies. Even if it means creating an international emergency.

During tonight’s address, Trump will flatly assert that he is already solving the problem of affordability, that he’s fixed the terrible economy bequeathed to him by Sleepy Joe Biden, that prices of everything are down, that the deportation of immigrants has made the whole country safer (except for blue cities, which are hellholes burning to the ground), and that Venezuela is an enemy threatening our national security with massive boatloads of fentanyl. None of that will be true and—this is the point—he’ll believe all of it. Whether this bellicose saber-rattling at Venezuela (or, God forbid, even a declaration of war) is to distract from the Epstein Files, or in search of a pretext to invade the country and seize its oil, is anyone’s guess.

He’ll also be unable to resist the temptation to say rude, nasty, racist things about specific people and nationalities.

That’s our prediction.

How did we do?

Not great. We’re sorry, to an extent.

We got half of it right: Trump’s speech was just the usual litany of lies about how terrible things were under Biden and how glorious and fabu they are under him. As usual, every specific number he cited—of murderous immigrants here from insane asylums, of the price of gas, of how he’d lowered the cost of drugs—came emitting the radioactive glow of falsehood. Surprisingly, he didn’t mention Venezuela (or the Epstein Files) even once. He did, we’re pretty sure, say that drugs had been coming into the US “from the sea and the ocean,” which reminded us of tiny fake ad in National Lampoon for the island of Arooga, “Where the ocean meets the sea.” So that was nice.

It was, in the end, a campaign speech for an office for which he isn’t running and isn’t eligible. Most observers have spent this morning wondering what was the point.

But what we got wrong was our assumption that he’d ramble and improvise. On the contrary: He looked like shit and sounded like crap, but he barreled his way through it, eyes on the teleprompter, with no deviations. The speed, intensity, and manic focus of the whole thing left the impression that those around him decided, “Frontotemporal dementia be damned,” hopped him up on goofballs, and said, “Go.”

And go he did, in a helter-skelter, spittle-flecked 18 minute oration not one word of which bore any relation to what we laughingly call “reality.”

What version does this present us of Splitsville, i.e., a state of affairs in which two or more distinct “nations” occupy a single geo-political entity? In this case, we have three. The first consists of about two-thirds of the country, who are sick to death of Donald Trump. The second comprises one third—the diehard MAGA cultists, the opportunists exploiting him, the indifferent mob—who still, for whatever reason, approve.

And the third consists of Donald Trump himself, ranting and raving from within the impenetrable SCIF of his dementia and a living embodiment of the title of one of the Firesign Theatre’s brilliant albums: “Everything You Know is Wrong.”

