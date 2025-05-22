Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
UK Canuck's avatar
UK Canuck
5d

Hooray for "The Split" e-book for Kobo! Thanks, fellas.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Steve Radlauer and Ellis Weiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture