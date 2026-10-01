Want a fun hypothetical? Here ya go:

Say the Democrats take both the House and the Senate in November. And say they step up, somehow fail to disappoint us all, and actually do initiate a (grueling, merciless) series of hearings and investigations into the Trump administration and its many, many instances of corruption and criminality. They issue subpoenas. If people ignore the subpoenas, they find those people in contempt. They make people testify in public, under oath. They coax little fish to give up bigger fish.

Granted, many of those testifying will take the Fifth. Others will admit to criminal behavior, under the assumption that Trump will pardon them. Worse, everybody will know that, no matter how egregious the admissions or the evidence presented, the Trump DOJ (with the Supreme Court’s tacit or explicit blessing) will do absolutely nothing to uphold the rule of law.

Still, a lot of dirt will come out. Many Republicans, fearful of getting tarred with it and aware that Trump is the lamest of ducks, will openly break with him. There will be more pressure than ever to release the unreleased Epstein files. And note that this scenario doesn’t even include such contextual niceties as a post-AI-bubble-burst recession (about which, more next week!), continued failure in Iran, even higher gas prices, and more batshit acting out by Trump every night on Truth Social.

Given all these widespread threats, attacks, and repudiations, Trump will be more desperate than ever, not only to demonstrate dominance, but to distract from the collapse of his malignant narcissist’s false, existentially endangered self. Every day in every way, he’ll be getting (or struggling not to get) the message that he’s a loser.

So here’s the big question: Do you think he will scruple to use a nuclear weapon—not (God forbid) on a US city, but on some “enemy”? Yes, it’s unthinkable. But recent events have made it slightly less unthinkable and a bit more thinkable. So let’s all think about it.

But first we have to think about this. We’re probably talking about a tactical nuclear weapon, which Wikipedia defines thus:

In contrast to strategic nuclear weapons, TNW are typically understood to be lower-yield weapons (i.e., in the range of sub-kiloton to 50 kt TNT equivalent), delivered by battlefield-relevant systems (e.g. bombs carried on fighter-bombers or short-range ballistic missiles), and likely operated by lower-level troops, rather than strategic forces.

The good news is that sub-kiloton to 50 kt bombs are considered small. The bad news is that the bomb dropped on Hiroshima packed the power of a mere 15 kt of TNT. It killed 140,000 people.

Donald Trump, of course, does not know any of this, because at this point he does not know anything about anything at all. So would he, both to distract from his manifest failures and to show the world (and himself) what a bigshot he is, order their use?

For help, let us turn to Dr. Frank George (Ph.D.) in his newsletter The Gaslight Report. He’s been writing, in emphatic, punchy words-of-one syllable, about Trump’s psychological deterioration for years. He prefaces one of those discussions with this somewhat alarming news:

On August 5, 2026, Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby spoke at the U.S. Strategic Command Deterrence Symposium in Omaha, where he discussed the administration’s ongoing Nuclear Strategy Review.

His language was explicit:

“We want to be able to give the president and secretary credible, rational nuclear options.”

He described the review as seeking “rationally employable, limited options” that could, in theory, allow the United States to manage a regional conflict without jumping directly from conventional warfare to an all-out strategic nuclear exchange.

And then he got more specific:

“We’re going to have ... rationally employable, limited options that advantage us and stand the chance of favorably managing escalation and not getting us into an inexorable spiral.”

He also discussed counterforce options, including “strategic counterforce options,” and stressed that a nuclear option has to be credible: the adversary has to believe the United States might actually use it.

In the bad old days of the Cold War, in the age of nuclear proliferation, the default assumption about the use of nukes was that it would lead to Mutually Assured Destruction. The hydrogen bomb would be like a potato chip: Betcha can’t use just one! Each side would immediately shift to use-them-or-lose-them, a scenario explored in varying degrees of tragedy and farce in such movies as War Games, Fail Safe, and Dr. Strangelove. Happily, the entire human race is exterminated in only one of these films, and that one is a comedy.

George summarizes Colby’s address with: “Give the President a broader menu of credible options so that rational deterrence works.” To which he then adds:

Fine.

But what if the guy holding the menu isn’t psychologically operating from the assumptions built into the menu?

What if the menu is haute cuisine, but the guy holding it can’t read French and is spitting froth demanding a Big Mac and a Diet Coke?

That, indeed, is the question. Or, rather, it’s one question. Here are a few more: Who does Colby imagine is “the adversary”? Who, in this day and age, would unilaterally attack the US—or, rather, would want to, but be discouraged from doing so by our menu of rational deterrents? More to the point, who does Colby think Trump thinks is the adversary? Trump yammers on about how Iran must never possess a nuclear weapon. But we attacked Iran without provocation, out of nowhere: Would that make Iran less, or more, interested in acquiring a nuke?

IT’S INTERNATIONAL DAY OF OLDER PERSONS AND NATIONAL HOMEMADE COOKIE DAY. GIVE A HOMEMADE COOKIE TO AN OLDER PERSON, FOR ONCE IN YOUR LIFE. THEN BUY AND READ THE SPLIT.

It's the right thing to do.

Meanwhile, as the Pentagon is busy putting together a plan to make the selective use of nuclear weapons more plausible, the President of the United States is visibly, audibly losing his marbles. A day or so later, in a new Substack, George reviews a psychological bill of particulars:

Look at how his imagery and claims are more and more aligned with fantasy and delusion and not reality.

v The absurd grandiosity.

v The unrelenting repetition of irrational statements.

v The reality distortion.

v The increasing disinhibition.

v The perseveration of past grievances.

v The emotional dysregulation.

v The progressively impaired judgment.

v The increasingly elaborate fantasy.

None of these exist in a vacuum. They exist together. And they’re converging in an increasingly chaotic way in the most dangerous person on Earth.

Because while Narcissistic Collapse explains the pathology and FTD [Fronto-temporal Dementia] amplifies it,

Trump has the codes.

George has written extensively, with references to Erich Fromm and others, about how, to the malignant narcissist, Narcissistic Collapse is an existential threat. It is, to use a useful but silly metaphor, as though a normal self is a solid structure, of one kind or another, while the narcissist’s self is a bouncy castle that needs constant re-inflating with lies, displays of dominance and cruelty, denial of reality, and unending claims of “winning.” When that “supply” is threatened, the narcissist gets desperate, nihilistic, and destructive. Cf. the Kennedy Center: If Trump can’t put his name on it, he wants to literally tear down the entire building.

Note, here, that Frank Goerge isn’t the only mental health professional who worries. Dr. Bandy X. Lee, who has been warning about Donald Trump since his first term, recently wrote:

SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah asked me about his alarming United Nations speech, of which I quote a segment here:

I have a big decision to make:… do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? Do I drive them into hell, with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations?…

Obeidallah posed to me the question:

So, based on your expertise,… is Donald Trump a threat to the point where he should not only be removed from office, but be placed in some kind of institution?

I answered:

Well, that is something I argued since his first term, and I believe that, at this point, it will be hard to find a mental health expert who would say he is not institutionalizable—which is by the criteria of dangerousness to self or others based on mental impairment. And, of course, he is not just a danger to your next-door neighbor; he is a danger to the entire American public, if not all humankind.

Both George and Lee also note, with a tinge of disbelief, that they are joined in this diagnosis by none other than Tucker Carlson. Lee writes:

People called my attention to right-wing commentator Tucker Carlson’s NPR interview this week, because he said that Donald Trump’s Cabinet must remove him from office. He stated repeatedly:

He should be removed—he should have been removed from office immediately when he threatened nuclear war, threatening the offensive use of nuclear weapons, which is to say threatening the destruction of humanity….

So, again: will he or won’t he? Nobody believes for a second that Donald Trump gives a tinker’s fuck about anyone except himself, so any disinclination he has to use a nuke will certainly not stem from a normal, healthy moral impulse. But maybe, in this latest version of Splitsville (our term for when a single geo-political entity harbors two or more distinct “nations”), Trump still lives where almost everyone else lives: in the nation of people for whom nuclear weapons (of any kind) are objects of metaphysical monstrosity, and are never to be used. After all, as we explored months ago in another one of our Donald Trump Is Insane discussions, the very TACO “chickening out” that people find so amusing and contemptible could be seen as acts of actual sanity.

But maybe, at this point, Trump lives in the other “nation,” along with Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby. And they’re probably not alone. Pete “The Shame of Princeton” Hegseth seems hell-bent on purging the military of decent, responsible people, and pumping up whoever’s left with his delirious adolescent notions of machismo and “lethality.”

As we were writing this, word came across the “wire” (per The New Republic) that Hegseth “announced Project Meridian, a massive upcoming study on the ‘future of warfare’ led by Elon Musk, Newt Gingrich, and Palmer Luckey.” We looked, in vain, for the headline “Not The Onion.” Can you dig it? Elon Musk (False Prophet to Trump’s Antichrist), the megalomaniac nutbar who destroyed Twitter, the enormity of whose hideousness will be revealed to every eye when Alex Gibney’s (4 hour!) documentary about him debuts on October 9. Newt Gingrich—hypocrite, faux intellectual, soulless liar. Yesterday’s man? Last century’s man. And Palmer Lucky, who invented the Oculus Rift and started Anduril, a military drone company.

A Nazi who wants to colonize Mars; a 100-year-old undead buffoon; and a pioneer of virtual reality (whose—talk about Fun Fact—sister is married to the lethally-repellent Matt Gaetz)—this is the triumvirate (two of whom have financial stakes in military drones and AI) that’s going to advise the US government on the future of war. And you thought Hegseth had run out of ways to insult, enrage, and disgust the military.

Will the future of war include offering “rational” nuclear weapons options to someone who posts images of himself as pals with George Washington and as the Green Lantern? Will Democratic success in November prompt Trump to try to nuke the Capitol building? Will the combination of a blue wave election, Republican abandonment of him, and Trump’s ongoing mental deterioration, cause him to figure, “Fuck it,” and push the button—if only to see what happens? And if he does, will the order be obeyed?

Of course, you can ask: “If Trump is crazy, what does it matter if there are ‘rational options’ available to him or not? Crazy is crazy, last I looked.” That’s Frank George’s point.

What do y’all think?

IF THE WORLD IS DESTROYED IN A NUCLEAR HOLOCAUST, DON’T COME CRYING TO US SAYING, “I SHOULD HAVE BOUGHT THE SPLIT.” DO SO NOW.

Before it's too late.

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