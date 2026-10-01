Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

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Alison Redford's avatar
Alison Redford
Oct 2

brrrrr.

I've been concerned about this since his previous term when he wondered why a country had nukes if they weren't going to use them.

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William Ham's avatar
William Ham
Oct 2

Not to blame the esteemed Mr. Weiner for anything or anything, but I just read a transcript of Dollar General Patton Pete Hegseth's speech (all the better neither to listen to or look at the chud) the other day and it hit me - his military vision is pure SGT. NICK PENIS AND THE BRASS BALLS BATTALION, innit?

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