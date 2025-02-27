Last week there was something of a brouhaha over the “revelation” (or the fabrication) of the fact (or fiction) that Donald Trump was recruited by the KGB in the USSR in 1987 and cultivated as an asset. Our first reaction upon hearing that was a hearty, withering “Duh,” but our second reaction included a healthy dose of not-so-fast.

Like the amateur Hegelians that we are, we’ll explore this issue by examining its thesis, then its antithesis, and finally the synthesis. So: On February 22, an article appeared in Pravda—yes, that Pravda—disclosing a Facebook post by one Alnur Mussayev with this info:

In 1987, I worked in the 6th Department of the KGB of the USSR in Moscow. The most important area of work of the 6th Department was the acquisition of spies and sources of information from among businessmen of capitalist countries. It was in that year that our Department recruited the 40-year-old businessman from the USA, Donald Trump, nicknamed “Krasnov.”

Snopes, in its piece on the controversy, adds some background:

In the 2021 book "American Kompromat," journalist Craig Unger interviewed a former KGB spy, Yuri Shvets, who also alleged that Trump was compromised by Russia. Snopes previously covered that claim. The British newspaper The Guardian reported that Shvets had said Trump was "cultivated as a Russian asset over 40 years".

Shvets claimed Trump first appeared on the Russians' radar in 1977, when he was the target of a spying operation — 10 years before the recruitment alleged by Mussayev took place. Shvets said the KGB later went on a "charm offensive" when Trump visited Moscow and St. Petersburg for the first time in 1987 — the same year specified by Mussayev. Shvets told The Guardian that Trump proved so willing to spread anti-Western propaganda that there were celebrations in Moscow.

So far, so plausible. Note that no one is saying Trump was (or is) an actual spy for Russia, but merely an asset. What’s the difference? Google’s AI explains:

a "spy" is someone actively employed to steal secrets and gather information for an intelligence agency, while an "asset" is a broader term referring to any person or source that provides information to an intelligence agency, often without fully knowing they are being used, meaning an asset might not be aware of their role as a spy while providing valuable information

Of course, none of this is new. We all remember, with a combination of fond nostalgia and embittered sinking hearts, the “Steele Dossier,” released in early 2017, and its mention of a “pee tape” featuring you-know-who and various Russian prostitutes. And then there was Eric Trump’s comment, to golf writer James Dodson, about how the Trump family had no problem raising money to fund its development of golf courses: “Well, we don’t rely on American banks. We have all the funding we need out of Russia.”

Want more? There’s always more. There was that super-hinky meeting between Trump and Putin in Helsinki in 2018 (no reporters allowed; the translators’ notes were destroyed; Putin emerging looking jovial and triumphant, Trump emerging looking like a whipped dog eager to be forgiven by his master); Trump yukking it up with two Russian officials out of central casting in the Oval Office; Trump taking Putin’s word over that of the CIA. So yeah—it sure looked (and looks!) like Trump was in Moscow’s pocket, and the notion of Trump not knowing he was a Russian asset was especially credible, amusing, and satisfying.

Now for the antithesis.

None of that panned out. The Steele Dossier was discredited; when we realized that we had bought all that popcorn for watching the pee tape for nothing, we sighed with disappointment. Later (speaking of disappointment), the Mueller Report, however much it did conclude that Russia interfered with the 2016 election, failed to report any direct connection or collaboration between Trump officials and Russian elements. As for those “celebrations in Moscow” over Trump’s willingness to spread anti-Western propaganda, that Snopes graf above ends with, “We aren’t aware of any evidence corroborating these claims.”

Same thing with the Mussayev allegations. First of all: Pravda? Come on. Second, Mussayev says he does not have any proof of what he’s claimed. Third, a cursory glance at his Wikipedia bio reveals that, far from being in the KGB in 1987, it looks like in 1986 he moved to the Soviet Union’s Ministry of Internal Affairs. Snopes goes on:

Other sources corroborate that the Sixth Directorate's main focus was not foreign intelligence. The journalist and author W. Thomas Smith Jr.'s book "Encyclopedia of the Central Intelligence Agency" states that the directorate was responsible for "enforcing financial and trade laws, as well as guarding against economic espionage," while the First Chief Directorate was the KGB's main espionage arm.

So there’s thesis (Trump was recruited as an asset) and antithesis (Trump was not recruited as an asset—or at least there is no proof that he was). Can there possibly be a synthesis?

Happily (sort of), yes! Trump has been and continues to be an asset for Russia and never even needed to be recruited.

Examples of his usefulness to Putin pop up literally every day. At the U.N. (in the person of the repellent Elise Stefanik), the U.S. joined a murderer’s row of scumbag nations in voting against a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Trump wants the U.S. out of NATO. He’s staffed his cabinet (“the best cabinet ever,” gushed Elon Musk) with enough charlatans, idiots, and lunatics to make life infinitely more dangerous from sea to shining s. And, most of all, Trump and his henchman Musk (or is it the other way around?) are destroying the U.S. government itself.

With help like that from the President of the United States, who needs assets? Or, to put it another way, even if Trump is not a recruited Russian asset, his behavior is indistinguishable from what it would be if he were.

Which brings us, at last, to our weekly gimmick proposition, i.e., that the U.S. is Splitsville, which we define as being a state in which two opposing nations exist side-by-side in the same geo-political borders. These days, Americans can be divided into two factions: One consists of those who believe Donald Trump is (knowingly or not) an asset of Russia, and are outraged and appalled at that fact. They include us, you, our friends and (most of) our relatives, and all decent people everywhere.

The other comprises those who maybe believe, maybe don’t believe, maybe never thought about whether or not Trump is working for the Russians, but in any case just don’t fucking care. Their number includes the MAGA frothers, the execrable Christian nationalists, the Proud Keepers and the Oath Boys and the rest of the plug-ugly bullies who invaded the Capitol on January 6, the entire Republican Party, and the other random forty million or so suckers who voted for him.

You ask, “Why don’t they care?”

We answer, “Why would they? In spite of everything—his obvious lies, the crapfest of his first term, the raving gibberish on the stump last year, his open bigotry, the general display of vulgarity and nastiness, and his manifest ignorance about every subject under the sun—they voted for Donald Trump for president. (Probably twice.) Maybe somewhere along the line they heard, “Donald Trump is working for Russia” and thought: Good! That means he already has a job, and doesn’t need to milk the presidency for extra income.

Whatever they do or don’t believe, we feel we may state without fear of contradiction that they really won’t believe what’s going to hit them next.

Donate now! Before it's too late!

Leave a comment

GUESS WHAT! “Guess what!” should not have a question mark. It’s not a question. It’s an imperative, like “Drop dead!” or “Go to Hell!'“ or “Please be excited to learn that THE SPLIT will soon exist in the form of an actually-published book! Just like Catch-22, Oliver Twist, and Nausea!” Watch this space for the “exciting” details.