Donald Trump has named Stephen Miller to be his Chief of Staff. Yes, that Donald Trump and that Stephen Miller. It’s as though Iago has become chief advisor to a more vindictive King Lear. It ain’t pretty. And it reminds us with special urgency of the fact that, sooner or later, every man, woman, and child must confront this inevitable question: Who is the worst person in the world—Donald Trump or Stephen Miller?

It affords no easy answer, and in fact the question itself raises various issues: What do you mean by “worse”? What do you mean by “person”? And can’t they both be?

Nonetheless, we thought we’d attempt to fumble our way to an answer. First, then, some basic ground-clearing:

DONALD TRUMP is without question one of the worst human beings who ever lived. He is a pathological liar who tells obvious and easily-refuted lies even when it brings him no benefit. (Long ago we thought that “pathological liar” means “someone who lies a lot.” After watching Trump in action—way back in his casino-bankrupting days—we realized that a pathological liar is someone who is incapable of telling the truth. Ever.) He is a veritable black hole of greed. He is also (in no particular order of egregiousness) a bully, a rapist, a con man, a pedophile, a cheater, a racist, and an imbecile. He’s also a big fat slob, if you really want to know. And, according to some who have had the misfortune of finding themselves in his physical proximity—hello, E. Jean—he smells really bad.

That’s quite an indictment! And yet…he is also a malignant narcissist, so in a sense—and this is what his lawyer will argue in Trump’s appeal after having been refused entrance to Heaven—none of this is his fault. He was, in the words of Lady Gaga, Born This Way. Right?

Well…we’ll come back to this.

Meanwhile, STEPHEN MILLER is no bargain, either. In fact, he’s a remarkably repulsive human being, both in his appearance, his behavior, and his beliefs. Now, normally we wouldn’t stoop to mocking someone for his appearance. But Miller’s is not a normal case. The heavy-lidded eyes and the pursed lips might read as “cornball sexy” when displayed by a movie star from a previous era, e.g., Rudolph Valentino. But when Miller deploys them in the service of his public persona, they read as perverse, a Hollywood Nazi broadcasting vibes of evil. Except that he’s not acting a part. He really is a vicious, vile racist.

He’s also, if you believe Jim Stewartson, a sadist:

Making of a Sadist

It’s 1999. Real estate attorney Michael Miller has bad news for his 14-year old son. Business has slowed down and they will have to downsize and move to a less wealthy neighborhood. The private schools Stephen hoped to go to are no longer in reach; he will have to go to Santa Monica High. The maid can’t stay. Stephen will have to clean up his own room.

As a father of three grown men, I can see how such a change could perturb any 14-year-old boy. But for young Steve Miller, this was his psychological Alamo. His teenage rage at being forced to go to school with people he was afraid of began to overtake his entire being. His fear was being transmuted to sadism.

Stewartson posts the video clip you’ve probably seen of Miller running for office in high school and, while addressing a crowd, asking, “Am I the only one who is sick and tired of being told to pick up my trash when we have plenty of janitors who are paid to do it for us?” In its moral tone-deafness it’s an extraordinary line. (It’s almost as extraordinary as “You can grab them by the pussy. When you’re a star, they let you do it.”) It seems never to have occurred to Miller that janitors are there not to clean up after entitled little shits too lazy to police their own trash but to clean up after accidents, carelessness, and daily wear and tear.

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Stewartson mentions that this was a time when Miller had become obsessed with The Camp of the Saints, by Jean Raspail, a “luridly racist book describing the apocalyptic downfall of Europe due to unmitigated migration. But it wasn’t just the immigrants that were targeted for hatred in the book; it was the people who tried to protect them.” And, since Santa Monica is in Southern California, it’s more than possible that the janitors at his high school were Hispanic. The two concerns jibe. Behold, The Makings of a Young Racist.

Stewartson quotes Jean Guerrero, author of Hatemonger: Stephen Miller, Donald Trump, and the White Nationalist Agenda, who says of Miller, “He is, above all, a sadist…” But is that all he is? No, says Stewartson. He is also a masochist. We see this in his years of jabbering, foam-flecked, sieg-heil pronouncements on Fox News in praise of Trump, not to mention his recent pledge of “absolute loyalty, unwavering commitment, and total devotion” to the boss. Stewartson cites Erich Fromm’s theory about both the sadistic desire to dominate and the masochistic desire to submit to the powerful figure thus:

Both the masochistic and sadistic strivings tend to help the individual to escape his unbearable feeling of aloneness and powerlessness… they are filled with a terror of aloneness and insignificance…

Thus put, one is tempted to declare that, as possibly in Trump’s case, Miller, too, is more the victim of his genes and upbringing than someone who decided of his own free will to be a little fascist prick. But to that declaration we find ourselves replying, “Fuck off.” Because seriously: These assholes know what they’re doing. When Trump stiffs a contractor, uses his office to extort bribes, rapes a 13-year-old, or cheats at golf, he knows such behavior is wrong. He just doesn’t care. But it’s worse than that. He thinks that acting monstrously—cheating, robbing, lying, and marauding—is what smart guys do.

Similarly, when Miller presses ICE to increase its arrest quota to 3,000 a day, he doesn’t take pains to specify that those arrested must all be criminals. When non-criminal US citizens, or non-criminals with green cards, or non-criminals following the legal path to citizenship are swept up and thrown into concentration camps, he knows that those arrests are illegal. He doesn’t care. But it’s worse than that. He knows the pain he’s inflicting, not only on the victims, but on their families. And he likes it. He’ll give lip service in defense of legality—“Well, they shouldn’t have come here illegally”—but no one who gives a shit about the law thinks like that or works for Donald Trump.

But wait. We say that both Trump and Miller know their behavior is wrong. That’s not quite accurate. Rather, they both know that the vast majority of people believe that their behavior is wrong—and they don’t care. In fact, they take pride in it. Trump thinks his terminally immoral character means he’s a world-historical winner. Miller thinks his desire for a white nationalist state means he’s a brave visionary who has the courage, unlike squishy bleeding-heart liberals, to call for the vanquishing of the inferior races.

Trump may be stupid and demented, but he remains surprisingly adept at continuing his campaign of grift, theft, bribery, and lies. Miller may be certifiably evil but, like a serial killer, he doesn’t want to get caught. Their characters may be awful, and repellent to us normal people, but that doesn’t mean that if we were on their juries we’d deem them not guilty by reason of insanity. What we’d deem, if we were deemers, is that they’re manifestly unfit either for positions of public trust or of admission to polite society.

But having said that, can we decide which is the worst person?

It may be that we can’t, because they exist on two different moral planes. Trump is mainly appetite: money, sex, revenge, vanity, ego, vainglory. Miller’s cravings are more…aesthetic. Or philosophical. Miller (whom Miles Taylor, who worked closely with him in the first Trump administration, refers to as “an insecure fast-talker”) wants to appall and horrify the liberals who disdained him in high school, proving, via his brave indifference to basic decency, that he’s cooler than the cool kids.

Trump wants to suck up wealth and dominate others. Miller wants to disseminate pain and advertise his part in causing pain. Trump wants to rape teenagers. Miller wants to deport abuelas. Trump lies every time he opens his mouth. Miller tongue-bathes Trump every time he opens his.

And now they’re joined not only at the hip but in the Oval. Trump is famously ignorant, persuadable, and malevolent; Miller is calculating and gleefully immoral. (Writer Brian Beutler ascribes to Miller, over the next six weeks, a “school-shooter’s” mentality: This is it. My last stand. I’m going to go for whatever I can get.) It would be a miracle if, during that time, the Chief of Staff didn’t manipulate the POTUS into a series of vicious, racist, and probably criminal acts.

Meanwhile, pick your poison.

And then welcome to this version of Splitsville, our term for when a single geo-political entity harbors two or more distinct “nations.” In one corner, those of us who hate Trump but hate Miller just a little more. In the other corner, vice-versa. In the third corner, irredeemable morons who admire both. And in the fourth, everyone else, who’s tuned out or never tuned in.

Okay? All set? All right now, go to your corners and come out fighting.

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Direct her here.

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