Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

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Manqueman's avatar
Manqueman
9h

Too… much… optimism here in this piece.

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Paul Slansky's avatar
Paul Slansky
21h

https://theonion.com/when-youre-feeling-low-just-remember-ill-be-dead-in-ab-1819584806/

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