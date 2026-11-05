Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

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Warren's avatar
Warren
3d

Charles Schumer has said today that “The Iran War is going to end.” War Powers Resolution, or refusal to pass the Defense budget. One way or another. Ending the war brings down the price of gas and diesel. Chuck gets it. Restoring Medicaid/AHA funding stops rural hospitals from closing and keeps people able to afford medical emergencies. Ending Canadian tariffs gets auto workers called back in Michigan and Ohio. Since the tariffs were illegal to start with, they are easy to stop. That is just simple economic triage. Ending Pentagon spending and ICE spending cuts the deficit and cools inflation, bringing down the prime interest rate and selling houses and cars. Defunding ICE brings back construction workers and farm workers, helping with new housing starts, increasing housing supply, and bringing down the rate of homelessness. Raising the tax rate on wealth will keep Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid solvent. Do you want Social Security, or do you want Musk, Zuckerberg, Bezos, Koch, Bill Ackman, Miriam Adelson to pay more taxes? That is what Bernie Sanders is saying when he says ordinary Americans need a system that works for them.

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G B's avatar
G B
3d

Yeehaw, sanity won once again!

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