The late Chuck Thompson, who in the 1960s was radio and television announcer for both the Baltimore Orioles and the (as they were back then) Baltimore Colts, had an expression he used when something miraculous and wonderful happened, like a clutch home run or a game-winning touchdown: “Ain’t the beer cold!”

Cold? Dude, it’s frozen.

Yesterday’s blue-nami brought so many flips, firsts, and shockeroos, it’s hard to know where to start. Every county in Texas went blue. (TEXAS.) First Black woman governor. First Native American woman governor. First Muslim senator. First indigenous woman senator. First openly gay male US senator. We learn from Nathan J. Robinson at Current Affairs that “Kansas now has a Democratic senator for the first time in 94 years—the last one was born the year the light bulb was invented.”

For tweets and pics celebrating that and more, go to Jay Kuo’s The Status Kuo.

And, of course, gratifying as it is to take note of who won (Talarico, Hinojosa, Turek, Cooper, Jackson, Sherrod Brown, El-Sayed), it’s just as (if not more) gratifying to take note of who lost (Paxton, Abbott, Elon Musk’s hundreds of millions, Lindsay Graham’s sister, Susan Collins’s concern, Trump, the GOP). Yes, it’s fun when the team you like wins—no matter who they play. But it’s equally fun, in a different and maybe not-entirely-nice way, when the team you hate loses—no matter who they play. The best, of course, is when they play each other, and your team winning is the cause of the other team losing.

We should also take note, here, that for once the polls seemed to be correct. If anything, they underestimated the size of the Democratic win.

It’s worth thinking about the meaning of this epic victory. Because it can’t just be that people were mad about the price of gasoline, diesel, and beef. (Although every time we go to the supermarket we’re filled with rage at the price of porterhouse.) It’s dollars to doughnuts that if you asked a hundred Dem (or crossover Repub) voters, “Exactly how do you think a Democratic Congress, with a Republican president, can bring down the cost of living?” most if not all of them would answer, “How the fuck should I know?” And (to the extent that a rhetorical question with “fuck” in it can be right), they’d be right. Yes, an end to the war in Iran might settle things in the Strait of Hormuz and bring about a lowering of gas prices. Then again, it may not. If Iran imposes a toll on tankers carrying crude—something that had never occurred to them until genius Trump forced them to think about it--that would keep prices elevated. And even if they didn’t, American oil companies, in their cartel-ish, scumbag-ish way, might decide they like these jacked-up prices just fine, and sadly tell us they’re unable to lower them.

IT’S NATIONAL CHINESE TAKE-OUT DAY AND NATIONAL REDHEAD DAY.SO ORDER SOME CHINESE TAKE-OUT AND SEND IT TO A REDHEAD. AND THEN

Buy THE SPLIT. Seriously.

Dems everywhere, from El-Sayed in Michigan to Talarico in Texas, ran on some common themes: You should be able to afford groceries. You should be able to afford housing. You should be able to afford to see a doctor when you need one. All inarguable, all true, all worthy. But look at the turnout and look at the result. This was an emotional tidal wave, and you don’t generate that kind of passion with promises (that everyone knows you might not be able to keep) of three-dollar gas. In the end, what drove this massive uprising wasn’t “affordability.”

It was revulsion. Even the polls captured this. The electorate’s top concern, as of last week, was “corruption.” That’s why we view the election result as being not so much a vote of support for Democrats as a repudiation of Trump, Trumpism, the GOP, and tacky red hats. And why not? There’s plenty to repudiate! It’s not that people have decided that they “disagree” with the administration. They’re fucking sick of it—of ICE, of Hegseth, of RFK Jr., of Bessent, of Vance, of Mike Johnson, of Stephen Miller, of Trump, of everyone related to Trump. Of the open self-dealing, the endless and obvious lies, the preening cruelty, the phony religiosity, the stupid self-aggrandizement, the bigotry, the arrogance, the greed, the incompetence, and the lawlessness. Oh, and the pro-Putin, anti-NATO-and-Ukraine treason. And the fake-gold crap plastered all over the White House.

All of this is obvious. And the Democrats who arrive in DC in January for the next Congress had better keep it, as they say, “top of mind.” Some already do: Robert Garcia, who will be the next chair of the House Oversight Committee, released a statement yesterday consisting of two words: “Lawyer up.” Jamie Raskin (Judiciary!) has already acknowledged the necessity for Dems to address both economic issues and the damage, crimes, and corruption of the current administration.

That’s why we were a libbit ensaddened and em-pissed-off to see quoted, in Brian Beutler’s Off Message, this typical and typically enraging quote from Hakim Jeffries, in a Bluesky clip from MS NOW:

“The American people don’t want us to get even; they want us to get things done on their behalf.” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is now poised to become the next House Speaker, says that Democrats will focus on affordability concerns and not retribution after their midterm wins.

We were afraid of this. On the other h., word filters back from DC that the Dems are already advertising for lawyers and legal staff to prepare for House investigations. And here’s Dean Blundell with some cheering news out of the Senate:

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmed to CNN on Wednesday that it sent record-preservation letters to Musk over the October slowdown of Starshield in Ukraine, to every port, bank, and private company tied to Trump’s Russian diesel deal, and to the Trump administration itself. A Democratic aide called it a “standard committee process.” That is true in the way a search warrant is a standard police process. It is the paperwork you get when someone has decided you are worth investigating and wants to make sure the evidence is still there when the subpoenas start.

We’re pretty sure that even Jeffries and Schumer can walk and chew gum at the same time, and that even if they resist they’ll be forced to include “Hold criminals and traitors accountable” on their to-do lists.

But for now, let’s not bicker and argue over who should go to prison versus who should just be disbarred. Instead, let’s enjoy both the thrill of victory and the dirty little pleasure of schadenfreude. Many psychologists have predicted that a decisive Dem win in the mid-terms would transform Trump into a combination of a lame duck and a cornered rat, and prompt him to act out in drastic, unpredictable ways. Maybe.

But we’re not so sure. His appearance on Wednesday gave the impression of a man barely firing on half his cylinders. Dean Blundell:

This was not the Trump of 2016 or even 2024, the guy who’d stomp out to the podium and bully a room for 90 minutes. This was a man who shuffled into a cavernous steel skeleton, surrounded by workers in hard hats, and talked for nearly 20 minutes in the flat, wandering voice of someone narrating a tour nobody asked for. He said the ballroom was “a structure the likes of which has never been seen anywhere.” He said it would be “the most beautiful ballroom I think anywhere in the world.” He told reporters to “envision chandeliers, envision marble floors.” He pointed out the Corinthian columns, by name, the way your uncle points out the crown moulding at an open house.

And—check your emails—the headlines are coming in at a refreshing clip: The GOP is Melting Down. Mike Johnson Stepping Down from Speakership. Fox Finds Itself in a “Hell of a Pickle” As America Turns On Trump. This Is the Best Cream Cheese, According to 3 Chefs .

It’s going to be a wild and woolly two-month interregnum until the swearing-in in January. So let’s enjoy it. Let’s enjoy Vance’s sure-to-be-awkward attempt both to distance himself from Trump and to impersonate a man with a soul. Let’s enjoy Pete Hegseth’s fear that he’ll be fired or impeached, and tried for war crimes, unless Marsha Blackburn appoints him to her soon-to-be-vacant Senate seat, which she probably won’t. Let’s enjoy Stephen Miller’s fear that he’ll end up in Nuremberg prison. Let’s enjoy the erosion of Republicans’ loyalty to the withering Trump and his resulting temper tantrums, Truth Social rants, inexplicable mouth-noises, and accelerating decline. Let’s enjoy the GOP infighting and recriminations, the power struggles, the finger-pointing, the resignations. (BREAKING: Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division and a known violator and perverter of civil rights, has quit. As noted jurist Learned Hand may have said, “Don’t let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya.”)

But before all that, let us pause and ask, “What does all or any of this have to do with Splitsville—which is, as every schoolchild knows, our term for when a single geo-political entity harbors two or more distinct ‘nations’?” But that’s just it. Maybe it doesn’t! Maybe, for this week, at least, the US isn’t Splitsville—or at least, not so’s you’d notice. Yes, there are still Republicans, and there are even still some diehard MAGA nitwits. But, in a very real sense, fuck them. We just decked them with a haymaker and left them panting and drooling on the canvas. Let’s go out and celebrate. Ain’t the beer cold!

AS MAGA CRUMBLES, THERE WILL BE RENEWED CALLS FOR THEM TO SECEDE. WANT TO SEE WHAT THE RESULTING COUNTRY WOULD BE LIKE?

It's right here in THE SPLIT.

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