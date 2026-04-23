How bad is Donald Trump? This bad:

Several months ago Sorry. It just feels like several months ago. Last week, when he announced the Strait of Hormuz had been re- opened, our first reaction was: Oh foo. Really? Nuts.

Why? Because the Strait of Hormuz being open is a good thing. And we didn’t want Trump to get credit for being involved in any way with a good thing. Yes, yes, we know: for every possible good thing for which Trump might get even partial credit (and no, we can’t really think of any), there are a hundred terrible things for which he is completely responsible and for which he receives lusty, ringing, worldwide condemnation. And, as we know now (and should have known then), any announcement Trump makes about a good thing can, and should, be assumed to be either an outright lie, an expression of his bone-deep stupidity, or, given his chaotic impulsiveness, something that could (and, in this event, did) change overnight. We should have taken Trump’s announcement that “the Strait of Hormuz is open” to mean “The Strait of Hormuz is not open, or it is, and I will immediately do something to fuck it up and get it closed again.”

Which is to say, we shouldn’t have taken Trump literally or seriously. However, because--unlike some people--we have emotional intelligence, we at least noted our dismay at what should have been good news. And we wondered about that.

We could imagine some well-meaning individual gently chiding us with, “You fucking idiots! You should want the Strait of Hormuz to be open. That would mean that ships carrying oil, natural gas, and fertilizer would be able, once again, to transit through it to markets hither and yon. That would mean gas prices would come down, which would be good for the world and for you. That would mean farmers would be able to get their fertilizer ‘into the ground’ in time for spring planting, which would be good for the world and for you.”

But no. Instead we heard this good news and immediately had a sad. And that’s the point. We—it’s difficult even to type this—rooted against opening the Strait of Hormuz—and, even worse, for the success of a despotic and loathsome Iranian regime. Which is to say, out of our hatred for Donald Trump, we rooted against something that would have been in our own self-interest.

Sound familiar? It should. It’s pure MAGA.

Why, back in 2016, we used to wonder, does the hard-core MAGA coalition cheer, give money to, and vote for this imbecilic, bankrupting, sexual predating, pathologically lying grifter? Wasn’t it obvious that he was both a buffoon and an outright racist? That he promised to solve problems that didn’t exist, and had nothing on offer regarding problems that did? Didn’t those people realize they were voting against their own self-interests?

It was a mystery! Then someone smart—we don’t remember who—said, “They don’t vote their interests. They vote their identity.” And suddenly, as they say, “the penny dropped,” which is the same thing as saying it all fell into place. Those people went to Trump’s rallies and bought his idiotic merch and wore signs that said REAL MEN WEAR DIAPERS and voted him into office, not because he was good for them but because he was bad for the people they hated—liberals, Blacks, “elites,” immigrants, LGBTQ people, etc. They rooted against their interests to strike a blow against people they were browbeaten into perceiving as their enemies.

“HA HA,” we thought at the time. “WHATTA BUNCHA MORONS.”

It’s not so funny now, is it? Because we’re doing the same thing. But this is what Trump has done. He’s not only turned an army of idiots into the self-harming, delusional cult of MAGA, he’s driven us to self-harming behavior, too. They hurt themselves to promote him; we hurt ourselves to defeat him.

“STOP HITTING YOURSELF!” someone should say to us.

IT’S—AS IF YOU DIDN’T KNOW—NATIONAL CHERRY CHEESECAKE DAY!

Have a slice. And buy THE SPLIT.

But okay, perhaps we’re exaggerating the severity of our own moral corruption. (It happens.) What if there’s a legitimate reason for us to want the Strait of Hormuz to remain closed? What if it’s in our political (as opposed to economic) self-interest? If you were to ask, “Would you be willing to pay two dollars more per gallon of gas if it accelerated the end of Donald Trump’s political career and maybe, just maybe, his life?” our answer would be, like, “DUH.”

Of course, that’s easy for us to say. Neither of us drives to work, so we can afford the higher gas price since we don’t use too much of it. But what about everybody else? Isn’t that selfish of us? And isn’t that (“we can afford it”) the (galling, despicable) rationalization/excuse of billionaires everywhere? Of people who ignore climate change or campaign against AI regulation because (they think) whatever goes wrong, they’ll be okay? “What do we care if Donald Trump’s policies and behavior immiserates millions and threatens life on earth? We’ve got bunkers full of frozen Porterhouse steaks! And look at that tax cut!”

What we have here is politics separating into two elements, like a quantum event yielding a pair of entangled particles. On the one hand we have culture; on the other, economics. The Republicans have been campaigning on and lying about and exploiting the idea of culture (Who is a “real American”? Who festers in “a culture of crime”? Who “is a real Christian”?) since the Southern Strategy elected Richard Nixon. The Democrats have been running on economics (Social Security, minimum wage, unions) since FDR.

At the bottom of the Republican version of this magnetic dipole is MAGA, who will (knowingly or not) sacrifice their economic status for (they think) the cultural gain of owning the libs. It’s the triumph of spite. At the top are the oligarchs, who will sacrifice the rest of humanity for their economic gain. It’s the triumph of greed.

And here we are, indulging in our own bit of spite, hoping not so much that Iran wins the war as that Trump loses. This places us in the even-more-unpleasant position of finding the claims of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard to be more trustworthy than those of the President of the United States of America. This, normally, would be extraordinary, because we find all groups of right-wing religious fanatics, from the IRG to Opus Dei to the Taliban to their Protestant American counterparts, the evangelicals, to be the most pernicious forces in the world. But compare them to the demented and pathologically dishonest Donald Trump (and his administration of flunkies, weirdos, crazos, and drunks), and they start to seem…credible. And it’s clear that everything Trump announces about the state of things in Iran is false—sometimes comically so—while the Iranian leadership’s statements have been true.

So yes, we hope the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, so that the American (and world) economy suffers “shocks,” the business community turns on the Republicans, and Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, and that entire wretched crew suffer the ignominy, embarrassment, and political death (legal consequences!) they so morbidly-richly deserve. If that means we’re willing to sacrifice other people’s gasoline budgets or farmers’ crop yields, then we accept full responsibility for that and we hate ourselves.

But do we? Really?

Maybe not. Because now that we think about it, Trump is an enemy of and a danger to humanity; anything that helps bring him down, short of genocide itself, is, if not a good thing, then a necessary thing. The killing of millions was required to stop Hitler, who himself killed millions. Trump isn’t killing millions, but that may only be because it hasn’t occurred to him he hasn’t gotten around to it yet.

What he has done is bad enough, including but not limited to: wrecked the government, corrupted the Justice Department, sent an army of thugs to murder citizens on the street and drag immigrants to concentration camps, committed war crimes, committed the murders of the crews of fishing and drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific, indulged in corruption and self-dealing the magnitude of which we know we don’t yet know, sold pardons and solicited bribes, run the Presidency like a mob boss, suppressed what is surely evidence of his own (and his pals’) pederasty and worse, (___your contribution here___), and subjected Washington, D.C. to an onslaught of destruction, vulgar bad taste, and untrammeled ickiness.

And that’s only a partial list of his crimes. If disrupting the global fuel market is helpful in stopping Trump—because the magnitude of his failure helps turn public and political sentiment against him—then so be it. Besides, maybe even MAGA will notice when it costs sixty or a hundred bucks to fill ‘er up.

And then they’ll admit we were correct all along and thank us. Right?

Ha ha. Jk. A cult is a cult. Whether Trump is merely kicked out of office (via impeachment or the 25th Amendment) or literally, physically dies (on the golf course, with a hooker, or in prison), he will, to the MAGA faithful, remain a hero and a martyr. (You will note that we decline to add, “…or he simply serves out his term and retires from public life.” Not gonna happen. No one can imagine three more years of this.)

Whatever the cause of his vacating the presidency, the US will remain Splitsville (our snappy term denoting a single geo-political entity harboring two or more distinctive “nations”).

In one nation: Trump’s idolators, who will mount lovingly-framed pictures of him as Captain America the way Catholics put up photos of the Pope and Lubavitchers post pix of the Rebbe—and, we assume, Shia zealots display portraits of Ayatollah Khomeini. In the other: Everyone else, including the majority of Americans sick to death of him and the smaller group who don’t follow politics, but all of whom will be happy, or maybe just relieved, that he’s gone.

FIRST THEY CAME FOR THE PEOPLE WHO DIDN’T BUY THE SPLIT, AND I THOUGHT, “UH OH.” SO I BOUGHT IT AND THEY DIDN’T COME FOR ME.

Buy it here. Just to be safe.

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