Wonkette's THE SPLIT

Wonkette's THE SPLIT

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Elaine Berman's avatar
Elaine Berman
16h

It's true, life under this administration makes a week seem like months.

But getting to your significant point, thankfully, I already bought The Split, so they will not be coming for me (but I'll continue to take precautions and campaign to vote blue, just in case).

And I wouldn't mind the blue states seceding and creating a new Blue States of America either, for those who are keeping track.

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G B's avatar
G B
16h

Trump has actually recently done a couple good things that our cowardly Dems should have already done. Number 1 is rescheduled marijuana to schedule 3 short of legalizing that's great opens up medical research, allows dispensaries to operate in our financial system. Number 2 opened up studies for hallucinogenics to medical research on PTSD. Other than that he's destroying our labor market committing war crimes and corrupt the pardon process into an atm. There's more but why bother we all know. So I say who cares Mussolini made the trains run on time too! Know what I mean

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