We, the authors of The Split, in order to form a more perfect union, will be interviewed TONIGHT, JUNE 3, online and live and everything. We will be discussing THE SPLIT, reality (so-called), and everything in between.

The show is called No Money Mark's Varieties of Variousness, hosted by Mark Lungo. Sounds smart!

It will take place at 10 pm EDT and—simultaneously!—at 7 pm PDT.

Listen to it here: https://ihatefreespeech.net/

Call in and, in your own words, talk to us and listen to us answer, with your own ears, here: 216-306-0216

Thank you and you’re welcome!